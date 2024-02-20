How to watch Will Trent season 2 online and on TV

Despite being renewed for a second season early last year, Will Trent season 2 has taken a while to finally arrive, which it does for viewers in the US on Tuesday, February 20, at the 8 pm ET/PT as a lead in to ABC juggernauts The Rookie and The Good Doctor.

The explosive season 1 finale answered some of our questions, such as the origins of GBI agent Will's (Ramón Rodríguez) name, but left us on an almighty cliffhanger as, after being saved by Will from kidnapper James Ulster, the extent of Angie's (Erika Christensen) injuries from the ordeal started to become clear as doctors informed the special agent that there was a chance his partner may never walk again. Season 2 promises to focus on Angie's recovery while also delving deeper into the identity of Will’s birth mother.

The rest of the regular cast return for this season, including Iantha Richardson as Faith, Sonja Sohn as Anjela, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul and Jake McLaughlin as Michael. Joining the cast this season are Susan Kelechi Watson and Marvel star Clark Gregg.

If this sounds like the crime drama for you, read on, because we’ve got all the information on how to watch Will Trent season 2 right here.

How to watch Will Trent season 2 in the US

Will Trent season 2 premieres on Tuesday, February 20 at 8 pm ET on ABC in the US, with episodes going out in the same slot weekly thereafter.

If you have ABC in your cable plan, you're all set, but otherwise you can use live TV streaming services to stream channels over the internet. ABC is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, and you can find prices for the various services below.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the day after they've aired on Hulu (which is also where you can binge season 1 of the crime drama), which costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $9.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Can I watch Will Trent season 2 in the UK?

There's no word on a UK release date for Will Trent season 2 just yet, however season 1 arrived on Disney Plus after it finished airing in the US, so we can assume that'll also be the case here.

Both being Disney owned platforms, Disney Plus is the home of ABC content in the UK, so, as mentioned, you can check out season 1 of Will Trent and a host of other ABC programming including Abbott Elementary and Station 19.

Can I watch Will Trent season 2 in Australia?

It's the same story Down Under as there's currently no news on an Australian release date for Will Trent season 2.

As in Blighty, season 1 of the crime drama is available to stream right now, alongside other ABC shows such as 9-1-1 and The Good Doctor.

Will Trent season 2 trailer

Will Trent season 2 episode guide

Exactly how many episodes there will be in season 2 of Will Trent is unconfirmed at the moment. Season 1 had 13 episodes, however, due to the Hollywood strikes, season 2 may come up a little short. We'll update our guide as news comes in, but here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Me Llamo Will Trent" – Tuesday, February 20, 2024

– Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Episode 2: "It's the Work I Signed Up For" – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

– Tuesday, February 27, 2024 Episode 3: "You Don't Have to Understand" – Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Who is in the cast of Will Trent season 2? Ramón Rodríguez as Wilbur “Will” Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Jennifer Morrison as Abigail Bentley Campano

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

Greg Germann as James Ulster

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

