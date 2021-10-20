What's Coming to Disney Plus in November 2021

Disney Plus has a lot of new content coming to the service in November that subscribers will be able to enjoy. The highlight of the month will be on Nov. 12, which the streamer is calling “Disney Plus Day,” and will feature a number of new title debuts and special presentations of what's to come.

Holiday films are also arriving this month, starting on Nov. 5 and including Jingle All the Way, Santa Buddies and The Search for Santa Paws.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store for the month:

Nov. 3

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 109, “Scutwork”)

Lahela learns that she and Walter will be long-distance for the summer when he’s invited to join an Australian surf tour. She orders an expensive cake to make his 17th birthday memorable, but nearly misses the party when Dr. Lee insists she transcribe his voice memos. That task becomes a lifesaver when Lahela recognizes Uncle John’s rare symptom and rushes him to the hospital. With this sudden reminder that time is precious, Lahela considers a summer medic position with Walter’s surf tour.

Amphibia (Season 3, five episodes)

Dino Ranch (Season 1, seven episodes)

Photo Ark (Season 2)

Storm Rising (Season 1)

Nov. 5

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014)

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies (2009)

The Search for Santa Paws (2010)

Snow Buddies (2008)

Space Buddies (2009)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

Nov. 10

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Episode 110, “Aloha - The Goodbye One”)

Lahela accepts a medic job on Walter’s pro surf tour in Australia but Benny and Clara refuse to let their 16-year-old live with her boyfriend and leave her medical residency for the summer. As the chief of staff announcement nears, Lahela circumvents Clara’s authority, requesting a sabbatical, and Benny insists Uncle John should be discharged early for the family’s King Kamehameha Day potluck. Walter offers to skip his tour and Lahela musters the strength to do what’s right, even if it’s hard.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1, seven episodes)

Nov. 12

All of these titles releasing on Nov. 12 are part of Disney Plus Day's special lineup.

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Fun-loving sea monster Alberto whole-heartedly wants to prove himself to his stoic mentor, Massimo.

Entrelazados (Season 1)

Allegra dreams of joining the Eleven O' Clock music hall company, but her mother, Caterina, won't accept that. Allegra's life changes drastically when she finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her to 1994, the year Caterina was her age and was starting her career in Eleven O' Clock while she lived in the shadow of her grandmother, Coco. Will Allegra be able to change the past?

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

20th Century Studios’ Home Sweet Home Alone is an all-new adventure comedy from the beloved holiday film franchise. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers … and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney Plus Day Special

This special explores the Disney Plus series of the MCU — past, present and future.

Olaf Presents (Season 1)

Frozen's Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in Olaf Presents, a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2, episode 1-5)

Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics. While meeting a new cast of fantastic characters, from passionate fans to experts unveiling life-changing new technology, Jeff discovers just how these topics have shaped the world we live in.

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett

An all-new documentary special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise (2021)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

Paperman (Short)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Plus, an all-new short from The Simpsons.

Nov. 17

Disney's Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, three episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 3)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1, four episodes)

Nov. 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa (2008)

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives (2020)

Puppy for Hanukkah (2020)

The Pixar Story (2007)

Nov. 24

Hawkeye (Two-Episode Premiere)

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Becoming Cousteau (2021)

PJ Masks (Season 5, three episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4, two episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (Season 2)

Nov. 25

The Beatles: Get Back - Part 1

Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, They Shall Not Grow Old), The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.

Nov. 26

The Beatles: Get Back - Part 2

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)

Nov. 27

The Beatles: Get Back - Part 3