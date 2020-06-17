What's new on Disney Plus in July 2020

Source: Disney Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr star in the original Broadway production of "Hamilton," which premieres on Disney+ on July 3. (Image credit: Disney)

If you're like most of the country and weren't able to get in on the original Broadway production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton , your wait is just about over. The filmed version of the runaway hit lands on Disney+ on July 3 — yes, the day before Independence Day — and tells the story of our founding fathers in a way that no one else has come close to.

Is it like being there in person? Of course not. But it absolutely is the next-best thing.

Elsewhere on Disney+ in July there's the season finale of It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer . And to close out the month, there's the premiere of Muppets Now — the first unscripted series and first original series on the service, featuring your favorite Muppets from the Jim Henson era.

Read on for everything else that's headed to Disney+ in July.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 3

New Library Titles

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Disney+ Originals

Hamilton: An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Pixar in Real Life Episode 109 "UP: Balloon Cart Away": When Carl asks real New Yorkers to watch his balloon cart, they get an uplifting surprise.Disney Family Sundays Episode 135 "Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater": Who says you have to grow up? Not the Kurzawa family! They work with Amber on a craft inspired by Disney's "Peter Pan" that is designed to bring out the child in everyone.One Day At Disney Episode 131 "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain": Zama Magudulela brings The Lion King to life through her role as 'Rafiki' for Madrid theatregoers every day. Magudulela considers it an honor to bring her African heritage to life for people abroad, and loves to share in the joy and excitement the audience feels during each and every performance.It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108 "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses": Bill meets dogs who stars in movies. Then, he visits a group of hounds and horses on the hunt.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 10

New Library Titles

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney+ Originals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 136 "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree": Ohana is the name of the game for Amber and the Green family in this craft inspired by Disney's "Lilo and Stitch."

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 17

New Library Titles

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 137 "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder": Amber will offer the Gubany family a picture perfect craft inspired by Disney's "Moana" and its villainous crab, Tamatoa.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 24

New Library Titles

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 138 "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet": The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber to learn the bare necessities of finger puppet craftsmanship in this episode inspired by the characters from Disney's "The Jungle Book."

The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber to learn the bare necessities of finger puppet craftsmanship in this episode inspired by the characters from Disney's "The Jungle Book." One Day At Disney Episode 134 "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter": KABC – TV LA's Chris Cristi covers breaking news from 1,500 feet aboard his news chopper. As a Helicopter Reporter, Cristi delivers up-to-the-minute reports on news events, both big and small, keeping Los Angeles apprised of the latest local stories. A self-proclaimed news nerd since age 9, Chris is fulfilling his lifelong dream of reporting the news every day.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 31

New Library Titles

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India's Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Disney+ Originals