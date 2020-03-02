What's new on Disney Plus in March 2020

Source: Disney+ (Image credit: Disney+)

The trick for a streaming service like Disney+ isn't to just come up with hit series like The Mandolorian . It's to come up with even more series like that. And not just within the Star Wars universe.

The good news is that it's doing so. March on Disney+ will see a couple of premieres, from very different categories. To wit:

Be Our Chef is a magical cooking challenge featuring a pair of families.

Stargirl is based on the New York Times' bestselling young-adult novel, with a high-school boy falling for the "free-spirited" new girl.

And that's in addition to new episodes of major series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Diary of a Future President , and Marvel's Hero Project.

And that's not even taking into account the vast library of content on Disney+, and new additions like Black Panther . So, yeah. There's plenty headed your way on Disney+ in March. Keep on scrolling down for the full list.

Disney+ Download the magic



Get your Disney fix even when you're off the grid



Pretty much every Disney film, show and cartoon short you could imagine is on Disney+ — plus content from National Geographic, Marvel, Fox, and Star Wars — and when your travels take you away from Wi-Fi, you can still watch your favorite movies and shows by downloading them for offline playback.



Disney+ Monthly $6.99 /mth Disney+ Yearly $69.99 /year Visit Site at Disney+

Coming to Disney+ on Sunday, March 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

Ice Age

Coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, March 4

Black Panther

Coming to Disney+ on Thursday, March 5

Bedtime Stories

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, March 6

The Finest Hours (Returning Title)

Three on the Run

Diary of a Future President Episode 108 - "Matters of Diplomacy": As she prepares for the big dance, Elena is shocked to discover she has a "mustache." Attempts to fix it only make it worse, forcing her to "own" her look. Bobby and his buddies plan a prank for the dance, but when it doesn't go the way Bobby expected, he lashes out at Liam. Gabi's discomfort with her new relationship only grows when her mother invites the entire family over to meet Sam.

As she prepares for the big dance, Elena is shocked to discover she has a "mustache." Attempts to fix it only make it worse, forcing her to "own" her look. Bobby and his buddies plan a prank for the dance, but when it doesn't go the way Bobby expected, he lashes out at Liam. Gabi's discomfort with her new relationship only grows when her mother invites the entire family over to meet Sam. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 703 - "On the Wings of Keeradaks": After their escape, Anakin Skywalker and the clones defend a local village.

After their escape, Anakin Skywalker and the clones defend a local village. Marvel's Hero Project - Episode 118 - "Genius Gitanjali": When Gitanjali discovered there were people living without clean water, she was determined to find a solution. Through rounds of trial and error, and the search for a lab that would let a middle schooler use it, Gitanjali invented a device that could test for contaminants in water. Spurred on to create new tools that benefit others, her blend of science and kindness is what makes her a hero.

When Gitanjali discovered there were people living without clean water, she was determined to find a solution. Through rounds of trial and error, and the search for a lab that would let a middle schooler use it, Gitanjali invented a device that could test for contaminants in water. Spurred on to create new tools that benefit others, her blend of science and kindness is what makes her a hero. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 204 - "Pandoran Wedding": Patrice and Dontrell become the first couple ever married at Pandora, The World of Avatar. Alyssa & Scott honor generations of "ohana" at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, with a surprise performance by singer and guitarist Kina Grannis.

Patrice and Dontrell become the first couple ever married at Pandora, The World of Avatar. Alyssa & Scott honor generations of "ohana" at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, with a surprise performance by singer and guitarist Kina Grannis. Shop Class - Episode 102 - "Justin's Biggest Fan": Teams are challenged with designing and putting their own unique take on Little Free Libraries.

Teams are challenged with designing and putting their own unique take on Little Free Libraries. Disney Family Sundays - Episode 118 - "Zootopia: Bracelets": The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join Amber for a project inspired by Disney's "Zootopia."

The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join Amber for a project inspired by Disney's "Zootopia." One Day At Disney - Episode 114 - "Kris Becker: Animal Keeper": For over 20 years, Kris Becker has provided top notch care to the animals of Disney's Animal Kingdom Park. Through a unique and emotional bond, Becker is able to look after these exotic creatures through nutrition and wellness support. As she goes about her day, Becker is also able to interact with guests helping educate them on the animals and important conservation efforts.

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, March 13

Wicked Tuna (S3-8)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S1-6)

Zorro - Second Series (S1)

Stargirl (Premiere): "Stargirl" from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times' best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.

"Stargirl" from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times' best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world. Diary of a Future President - Episode 109 - "State of the Union": Elena is shocked to discover that Sasha wants to switch roommates for the Tallahassee field trip. Desperate to run from her problems, she misses the bus on purpose, only to be driven by Gabi – who's fleeing from her own issues with Sam. Bobby, still confused by his behavior at the dance, tells his girlfriend that he loves her.

Elena is shocked to discover that Sasha wants to switch roommates for the Tallahassee field trip. Desperate to run from her problems, she misses the bus on purpose, only to be driven by Gabi – who's fleeing from her own issues with Sam. Bobby, still confused by his behavior at the dance, tells his girlfriend that he loves her. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 704 - "Unfinished Business": Anakin Skywalker and the Bad Batch attempt to gain a victory for the Republic.

Anakin Skywalker and the Bad Batch attempt to gain a victory for the Republic. Marvel's Hero Project - Episode 119 - "Astonishing Austin": Austin knows what it's like when food is scarce. It was one of those times when he decided to grab a handful of beans and plant a garden. He invited his community to pick what they wanted, and word spread. Nearby farmers and volunteers came to help him work the soil and now, this local hero has shown a whole city how to sow the seeds of hope and reap the literal fruits of their labor.

Austin knows what it's like when food is scarce. It was one of those times when he decided to grab a handful of beans and plant a garden. He invited his community to pick what they wanted, and word spread. Nearby farmers and volunteers came to help him work the soil and now, this local hero has shown a whole city how to sow the seeds of hope and reap the literal fruits of their labor. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 205 - "Made for Loving You": Ana was missing her sister at her wedding, but Disney magic makes dreams come true, and Grammy award winning artist Tori Kelly performs. Melanie & Nathan reunite after decades with a ceremony aboard the Disney Wonder in Alaska.

Ana was missing her sister at her wedding, but Disney magic makes dreams come true, and Grammy award winning artist Tori Kelly performs. Melanie & Nathan reunite after decades with a ceremony aboard the Disney Wonder in Alaska. Shop Class - Episode 103 - "Ramps & Champs": Teams are challenged with turning iconic school items into skatepark obstacles.

Teams are challenged with turning iconic school items into skatepark obstacles. Disney Family Sundays - Episode 119 - "The Muppets: Pom Poms": The Crownholm family joins Amber for this craft inspired by The Muppets.

The Crownholm family joins Amber for this craft inspired by The Muppets. One Day At Disney - Episode 115 - "Leah Buono: Casting Director": Leah Buono, Executive Director of Casting, takes us behind-the-scenes as she searches for the next Disney Channel star. Through casting calls, auditions and pure instinct, Leah is instrumental in the discovery of a new generation of young Disney Channel actors and actresses who will bring their talent, passion and drive to upcoming Disney Channel series and movies.

Coming to Disney+ on Sunday, March 15

G-Force

Coming to Disney+ on Tuesday, March 17

Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, March 20

I Didn't Do It (S1-2)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals: Puppy Playcare (S2)

Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (S2)

Diary of a Future President - Finale - Episode 110 - "Two Party System": In Tallahassee, Elena has unresolved issues with Jessica, and she decides to take a Senator's inspiring advice, to find a solution. Bobby struggles with expressing himself and finds comfort in Sam's guidance. Gabi tries to pretend like everything is fine at work, despite her new normal with Sam.

In Tallahassee, Elena has unresolved issues with Jessica, and she decides to take a Senator's inspiring advice, to find a solution. Bobby struggles with expressing himself and finds comfort in Sam's guidance. Gabi tries to pretend like everything is fine at work, despite her new normal with Sam. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 705 - "Gone With a Trace": Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.

Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid. Marvel's Hero Project - Finale - Episode 120 - "High-Flying Hailey": When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy's ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family's finances, she leapt into action.Hailey founded a kids' organization to reach out and provide community and support for families living with epilepsy, like hers. Now, Marvel makes her a true SuperHero, immortalized in her very own comic book.

When Hailey realized her twin sister Livy's ongoing medical care was putting a strain on her family's finances, she leapt into action.Hailey founded a kids' organization to reach out and provide community and support for families living with epilepsy, like hers. Now, Marvel makes her a true SuperHero, immortalized in her very own comic book. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 206 - "Wedding GOALS!": College teammates Joi & Lexie have a fairy tale wedding at Disneyland with World Cup champion Brandie Chastain and singing sensation Colbie Collait. Nathan surprises Krystal with a proposal in Paris and help from Adventures By Disney.

College teammates Joi & Lexie have a fairy tale wedding at Disneyland with World Cup champion Brandie Chastain and singing sensation Colbie Collait. Nathan surprises Krystal with a proposal in Paris and help from Adventures By Disney. Shop Class - Episode 104 - "Bridge or Bust": Teams are challenged with designing and building bridges that look great and can support weight.

Teams are challenged with designing and building bridges that look great and can support weight. Disney Family Sundays - Episode 120 - "Winnie the Pooh: Flower Pots": The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a plant-tastic project inspired by Winnie The Pooh.

The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a plant-tastic project inspired by Winnie The Pooh. One Day At Disney - Episode 116 - "David Muir: World News Tonight Anchor": David Muir, Anchor of ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir, sheds light on his responsibility as a newscaster. Inspired by the likes of Peter Jennings and Diane Sawyer, Muir believes it is his job to break through the chaos of today to deliver straightforward, relevant news to people around the world.

Coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, March 25

A Wrinkle in Time

Coming to Disney+ on Friday, March 27