What's on TV for Saturday, April 16

Top picks tonight

NBA Playoffs

Now that all the teams are set, the 2022 NBA playoffs can officially get underway with the first round. Four games will take place on Saturday, here's the schedule:

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on ESPN.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on ESPN.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on ESPN.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ABC.

Saturday Night Live

There's an all new Saturday Night Live tonight, with Lizzo serving as both host and musical guest.

Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC or stream live on Peacock.

Are you ready for some football? No, the NFL isn't back early, but the new USFL football league is here to provide fans with some spring football. The new league will kickoff with a simulcast of the inaugural game on NBC and Fox.

Watch the New Jersey Generals vs the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on NBC and Fox.

Breaking Bad season 5 marathon

With Better Call Saul season 6 premiering on April 18, AMC concludes its Breaking Bad series marathon with season 5.

Watch the Breaking Bad marathon starting at 6:30 am ET/PT on AMC.

Verdict

Heloísa is a lawyer who believes everyone has the right to a defense. But after a murder, the killer asks Heloísa to be her lawyer, and she finds herself in the middle of a trap that involves a leader of a criminal group and people who want him dead. Meanwhile Heloísa must deal with a trauma that could reveal a family secret. She must decide whether to cross the line separating the right to a defense and an unforgivable crime.

Watch Verdict anytime on Prime Video.