What's on TV for Tuesday, April 26

Top picks tonight

This Is Us

We're headed into the final four episodes of This Is Us. Tonight, we get a look at the night before Kate's wedding, when Kevin's love life takes an unexpected turn.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

NBA playoffs

First round action of the NBA playoffs continues tonight, with a triple header of critical games. Here's the full schedule:

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on NBA TV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TNT

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Mayans M.C.

On an all new episode of Mayans M.C., in order for Santo Padre to get back in the drug trade, EZ must carry out a favor.

Watch Mayans M.C. at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.

Mr. Mayor

Tonight on a new Mr. Mayor, Jayden hosts a Western-themed murder mystery party where Mikaela tries to figure out what's going on between her and James.

Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Young Rock

On a new Young Rock tonight, Ata and Rocky's marriage hits a rough patch. When teenage Dwayne questions his dad's decision making, Ata tells him the story of how she and Rocky met.

Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Resident

On a new episode of The Resident, Conrad and Cade work with a Medicare patient who sheds some light on the inner workings of the prescription fraud situation. Meanwhile, Leela works herself to the brink of exhaustion to avoid having a conversation with Devon and eventually makes mistakes on her cases. Then, the Raptor and Padma try to compromise on how to move forward and Kit and Bell make a big decision about their future

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new episode of New Amsterdam, the New Amsterdam team continues to deal with the consequences of their big night out. Max and Helen discuss options for their future. Martin finally learns Iggy’s secret. Bloom helps Leyla avoid a life-changing situation. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo define their relationship going forward.

Watch New Amsterdam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.