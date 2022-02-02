What's on TV for Wednesday, Feb. 2

Pam & Tommy , about the infamous Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape, arrives on Hulu

The Big Brother house opens for a new season of Celebrity Big Brother

Dean attempts to ask a girl out to the Valentine's Day Dance on a new The Wonder Years

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Pam & Tommy

Set in the Wild West early days of the internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the web in 1997.

Watch the first three episodes of Pam & Tommy on Hulu right now.

Celebrity Big Brother

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother is here, with a cast of 11 celebrities all trying to be the last one to leave the Big Brother house.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, Dean's plans to ask Keisa to the Valentine's Day Dance are foiled when another boy asks her out first; Bill and Lillian make Kim sign up for a Big Sister program.

Watch The Wonder Years at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Next Level Chef

Tonight on a new Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a seafood dish!

Watch Next Level Chef at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Your Attention Please

Host Craig Robinson takes us on a journey into the lives, ideas, and dreams of a diverse group of Black innovators and creators who are leaving their mark on the world.

Watch Your Attention Please anytime on Hulu.

Batwoman

Tonight on a new Batwoman, just when it seems things can't get worse ... Batwoman's identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham's most villainous unite.

Watch Batwoman at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The Tinder Swindler

Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

Watch The Tinder Swindler anytime on Netflix.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on a new DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with some help from an unexpected person, the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.