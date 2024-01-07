Wondering where to watch the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet? You already know how to watch the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony online and on TV, but if you don't want to miss the annual parade of A-list celebrities decked out in designer duds, here's everything you need to know about tuning into the pre-ceremony tradition.

Stars of both film and television will be making the pilgrimage to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 81st edition of the awards show, which will air on Sunday, January 7 live at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount Plus for the first time. (The telecast was largely hosted on NBC for the past two decades.) Other streaming services to watch the ceremony live include Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Among the attendees will be Golden Globe 2024 nominees like Barbie star Margot Robbie, Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy, The Color Purple cast, and Killers of the Flower Moon's Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone on the movie side, as well as stars from acclaimed TV series like Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and more.

And here's how to catch all of the above on the red carpet before Sunday's big shindig!

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet?

You won't be able to tune into the red-carpet glamour on CBS, as the network will be airing football until the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony broadcast begins at 8 pm Eastern.

Instead, Variety and Entertainment Tonight have partnered for the Globes' official red-carpet pre-show, which will air digitally beginning at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on GoldenGlobes.com, ETOnline.com and Variety's website and social platforms.

Per Variety, the Globes’ official pre-show will feature exclusive footage of attendees arriving at the Beverly Hilton as well as interviews hosted by Variety journalists Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith.

Along with this year's nominees, you'll likely see interviews with the 2024 Golden Globes host, comedian Jo Koy, as well as high-profile presenters like Ben Affleck, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa, Angela Bassett, Florence Pugh, Will Ferrell, Michelle Yeoh and Issa Rae, among others. Consider it a tasty little amuse-bouche before the main feast!