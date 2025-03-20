Why isn't The Bold and the Beautiful on today, March 20?

Sheila found out that she has a granddaughter, Forrester Creations is back in the hands of the Forresters and Steffy fired Hope. It has been a busy week for The Bold and the Beautiful, but it's also going to be a short week for the long-running soap. So is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, March 20? Here's what you need to know.

The Bold and the Beautiful will not be on today, March 20. While things have been crazy at Forrester Creations lately, things around CBS are about to get a little mad...as in March Madness. That's right, the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has arrived and that means changes in the CBS programming lineup.

Over the course of the next three weeks, the CBS schedule will be impacted starting with the First Round games on March 20 and 21. 64 teams will play 32 games over the course of two days, and while the games are divided amongst four networks (CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV), CBS' entire schedule from first thing in the morning until late at night will be filled with college basketball.

Speaking of college basketball and soaps, take a look at this fun commercial B&B's Annika Noelle (Hope) and Scott Clifton (Liam) filmed for March Madness a few years ago:

The Bold and the Beautiful knows that cheaters NEVER prosper in March 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tf98DWHzvCMarch 18, 2025

Thankfully, there will be new episodes of the soap beginning Monday, March 24. In the preview for next week, Hope will be forced to reckon with her decisions. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has a chance to get his job at Forrester Creations back and he doesn't want to lose his friendship with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) again. However, now that Hope has been fired, she's going to force him to make a choice and we have a pretty good idea of what he's going to do.

Not only will Hope have to contend with her crumbling relationship, she'll also have to face her mother's wrath. Hope, beside herself at Carter's betrayal, will likely turn to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) for sympathy but Brooke's relationship with Ridge has been decimated. She wants Hope to answer for what she's done, and that will be a very bitter pill to swallow.

March Madness will bring plenty of drama to daytime television, and then we'll pick up with The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday.

