Why Matlock is not new tonight, November 21

In its inaugural season, CBS’ Matlock has proven to be a smash hit among TV watchers and critics alike (with WTW joining the ranks with our Matlock review). Rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of publication), named the 2024 fall TV season’s most-watched new show and already greenlit for a season 2, Matlock has become a jewel of primetime that may be a force come Emmy nomination time. Unfortunately, those hoping to see what’s next for the Kathy Bates-led drama will have to wait as a new episode is not airing on Thursday, November 21.

As for why, CBS is getting into the Christmas spirit and premiering the new movie special, Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story on November 21, at 8 pm ET/PT, running through Matlock’s usual timeslot at 9 pm. If you’re a fan of CBS’ other Thursday night programming as well (which includes Ghosts season 4, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Elsbeth season 2), then you may find yourself further disappointed as all of Thursday’s lineup is taking a break from airing new episodes. However, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts will air reruns starting at 10 pm ET/PT.

So when will TV’s favorite new attorney return with a new episode on CBS? The answer to that is December 5 at 9 pm ET/PT. Understandably, CBS is giving Matlock the week off for Thanksgiving on November 28 as well, although a rerun will air at 9 pm ET/PT.

Here is the synopsis for the next new episode of Matlock, titled “Belly of the Beast,” which is going to serve as its inaugural Christmas episode:

“Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. At the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past.”

In the meantime, if you’ve missed an episode of Matlock’s debut season, now would be a great time to watch it on Paramount Plus. When the series returns you can watch the latest episode live if you have access to your local CBS station or stream it on-demand the next day on Paramount Plus.