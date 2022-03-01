'Coronation Street' spoilers: Abi Franklin attacked by Dean!

Abi Franklin plans to set up Dean but her plan goes awry in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

As Abi Franklin starts frantically packing, Tyrone calls, telling her that if they don’t retrieve the stolen car, the business is finished. Spotting a BMW, Abi forms a plan and calls Dean. She meets him at his lock-up and while he inspects the BMW, Abi calls the police to report the original stolen car. However, when Dean overhears her call, it looks like Abi is in danger!

Having heard about the stolen car from Tyrone, a concerned Toyah calls Abi’s phone, a paramedic answers and explains that Abi’s been involved in an accident. Toyah arrives at the hospital but will Abi survive the crash?

Will Toyah work out why Abi was in hospital? (Image credit: ITV)

Laura thanks Gary and announces she intends to hire a PI to track down Rick so she can get her hands on his money for Kelly. Gary’s secretly horrified and in a bid to scupper her plan, Gary tells Laura that he’ll sort a PI. Meeting up with Lenny, Gary explains he’s got a job for him, he wants him to pretend to track down Rick, but make no progress whatsoever...

Gary fears what Laura will uncover. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicky approaches Daisy and explains that she’s looking for Daniel. Daisy’s unnerved and lies to Nicky, making out he has moved down south. Later, Daisy discovers a voicemail message from Nicky on Daniel’s phone and quickly deletes it.

When Michael asserts that Glory deserves to have her mum in her life and he intends to track Grace down and invite her to Glory’s birthday party, Aggie’s horrified.

As Michael scours the internet looking for Grace, Ed warns that some things are best left alone, but Michael’s adamant that Glory deserves to know her mum. Ed and Aggie realise all they can do is hope that Grace sticks to her side of the bargain and stays away.

When Brian enthuses about Sam’s talent for chess, Leanne reaches a big decision...

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.