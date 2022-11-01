Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson confesses to girlfriend Naomi...

Nate Robinson (played by Jurrell Carter) has been keeping a guilty secret from his girlfriend, Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last month, Nate hooked-up with his ex-girlfriend, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), shortly after she moved back to the village with their baby daughter, Frankie.



It appears that Tracy does still have some unresolved feelings for Nate, even though he previously cheated on her with Fiona, who was then dating Tracy's sister, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick)!



Is Nate now looking for another chance to play happy families with Tracy and Frankie?



On tonight's epsiode of the ITV soap, Nate puts his current relationship on the line, when he decides to confess to Naomi that he slept with Tracy!



Needless to say, Naomi is not at all happy to discover that Nate is a total LOVE CHEAT!



Is this the end for Nate and Naomi?

Nate cheated on Naomi with his ex-girlfriend Tracy on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

With Naomi's trial about to get underway, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) tries to do Naomi's worried dad, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), a favour.



Manpreet approaches Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and tries to manipulate her into speaking favourably about Naomi in court.



However, Nicola's reaction quickly has Manpreet regretting her actions and worrying that she has just made a bad situation even worse!



Nicola has waited weeks to seek justice against the girl gang who assaulted her at a car park.



Naomi was hanging out with the gang but still insists she did not attack Nicola.



With plenty of bad blood between the King and Anderson families, is Nicola likely to suddenly change her opinion of Naomi in court?



Will Manpreet make a mistake when she tries to manipulate Nicola on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Kim Tate (Claire King) and her new husband, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), took desperate measures when his daughter, Dawn (Olivia Bromley), was threatened by her ex, Alex Moore.



Kim is happy that she's managed to get her family back together again.



Dawn and her husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), are in for a surprise when Kim offers them a FREE place to live!



Will the couple accept?

Kim makes Dawn and Billy a surprise offer on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub