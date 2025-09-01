TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 2, including the new series of The Great British Bake Off
There is also a new episode of The Great British Sewing Bee to enjoy.
Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, September 2 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4, 8 pm
As our favourite culinary contest makes a welcome return, the 12 new bakers tantalising the tastebuds of judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith are a lovely bunch. But they are all feeling overwhelmed when they tackle their first Signature – a Swiss roll with an inlay design. Then there’s a fondant fancy Technical for which they have no recipe, they must guess the flavour and their ingredients include red herrings – Paul looks gleeful at how mean he has been! Finally, for the Showstopper, they create a landscape out of cake. But whose Bake Off journey will kick off in style as they win Star Baker and who will only be heading home?
The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm
The mill’s vibe turns Hitchcockian for Movie Week as the Pattern Challenge is to recreate the jacket worn by Tippi Hedren in The Birds. Designed by Oscar-winner Edith Head, it’s ‘a terrific challenge’ says Patrick Grant because it involves one pattern for the front, back and sleeves. The Transformation is to make an after-show party outfit from cinema curtains, with one effort more suitable for an adult film, while the Made to Measure asks for a horror costume, prompting some horrified looks from Esme Young. Which sewer has performed their swansong?
The Yorkshire Vet, 5, 8 pm
It's not often that Peter Wright mentions his past working with James Herriot, so it’s a lovely reminder when he name-drops his former mentor. ‘My old boss Alf Wight used to say, “First you need to catch your patient…”’ is his advice as he tries to round up some rebel sheep with an energy that belies his 40 years in the profession, as he needs to inject them against a nasty pox called orf. Even more unpleasant is the eye infection plaguing Ozzy the llama, and Julian Norton’s surgery to tackle it is a definite look-away-now moment. Plus, a heart-warming follow-up as, after treating mountain rescue dog Kenzie for her red ear, Matt Jackson-Smith gets to help her in her training – by playing a body!
Midsomer Murders, ITV1, 8 pm
An organic bakery in the newly restored Larkton's Mill causes resentment in Lower Blissingham, with many of the old village businesses struggling, traffic having increased and rumours that owners Tom and Chrissie Larkton are planning to expand. Highwayman Inn landlady Denise Bantrig organises a protest group against the couple, and is supported by Maria, who runs the old village cafe and will not let her business go down without a fight. Their complaints are not taken too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic at a Midsummer's Eve party, with Barnaby and Winter called in to investigate, and the situation escalates when a farmer is murdered.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
