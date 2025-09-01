TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, September 2, including the new series of The Great British Bake Off

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, September 2 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4, 8 pm

(Image credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions / Laura Palmer)

As our favourite culinary contest makes a welcome return, the 12 new bakers tantalising the tastebuds of judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith are a lovely bunch. But they are all feeling overwhelmed when they tackle their first Signature – a Swiss roll with an inlay design. Then there’s a fondant fancy Technical for which they have no recipe, they must guess the flavour and their ingredients include red herrings – Paul looks gleeful at how mean he has been! Finally, for the Showstopper, they create a landscape out of cake. But whose Bake Off journey will kick off in style as they win Star Baker and who will only be heading home?

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/Love Productions Ltd)

The mill’s vibe turns Hitchcockian for Movie Week as the Pattern Challenge is to recreate the jacket worn by Tippi Hedren in The Birds. Designed by Oscar-winner Edith Head, it’s ‘a terrific challenge’ says Patrick Grant because it involves one pattern for the front, back and sleeves. The Transformation is to make an after-show party outfit from cinema curtains, with one effort more suitable for an adult film, while the Made to Measure asks for a horror costume, prompting some horrified looks from Esme Young. Which sewer has performed their swansong?

The Yorkshire Vet, 5, 8 pm

It's not often that Peter Wright mentions his past working with James Herriot, so it’s a lovely reminder when he name-drops his former mentor. ‘My old boss Alf Wight used to say, “First you need to catch your patient…”’ is his advice as he tries to round up some rebel sheep with an energy that belies his 40 years in the profession, as he needs to inject them against a nasty pox called orf. Even more unpleasant is the eye infection plaguing Ozzy the llama, and Julian Norton’s surgery to tackle it is a definite look-away-now moment. Plus, a heart-warming follow-up as, after treating mountain rescue dog Kenzie for her red ear, Matt Jackson-Smith gets to help her in her training – by playing a body!

Midsomer Murders, ITV1, 8 pm

An organic bakery in the newly restored Larkton's Mill causes resentment in Lower Blissingham, with many of the old village businesses struggling, traffic having increased and rumours that owners Tom and Chrissie Larkton are planning to expand. Highwayman Inn landlady Denise Bantrig organises a protest group against the couple, and is supported by Maria, who runs the old village cafe and will not let her business go down without a fight. Their complaints are not taken too seriously until several people are dosed with a dangerous hallucinogenic at a Midsummer's Eve party, with Barnaby and Winter called in to investigate, and the situation escalates when a farmer is murdered.