All the live sports on Peacock: NFL, WWE, Premier League and more

If live sports is one of the golden geese in the streaming age, then Peacock is well off, as the streaming service has an impressive slate of different sports that its subscribers can stream, from the NFL to the Premier League and, every couple of years, the Olympics.

NBC has always had a strong roster of sports offerings and it has extended that to Peacock. Not only can you stream just about all live sports that air on NBC, but Peacock has a handful of its own exclusive sports offerings for fans.

The trick to watching all of this live sports content is that you must be a Peacock Premium subscriber. While Peacock does have a free tier that consumers can access without a monthly payment, live sports is exclusively on the paid versions of the streaming service (except in rare circumstances).

here are all of the live sports that you can start enjoying.

NFL

Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (Image credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL is not only the most watched sport in the US, but it is also the most watched thing on TV period, and Peacock offers a live stream of one of the marquee games of every NFL week — Sunday Night Football. Stream Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth as they call the final game of NFL Sundays.

With Peacock's announcement that all NBC programming is going to be available for live streaming for Peacock Premium Plus subscribers, football fans can also live stream Sunday Night Football's pre-game show, Football Night in America, which offers highlights from the day's earlier games and analysis ahead of the SNF matchup.

Soccer World Cup

Christian Pulsic of US Men's National Team (Image credit: Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

While Fox is the home for English-language broadcasts of the 2022 World Cup in the US, Telemundo is handling the Spanish-language broadcasts. And since Telemundo is an NBCU-owned channel, live streams of those broadcasts are also going to be available on Peacock (but only in Spanish).

Peacock is going to carry every game of the World Cup with the Telemundo broadcasts and, as an added bonus, the first 12 matches are going to be available through the free Peacock tier to anyone. After those matches, you will need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber.

Premier League

Dean Henderson and Gabriel Jesus (Image credit: Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Peacock has both American football and what the rest of the world calls football, with the platform being the streaming home for the UK's Premier League. NBC hosts weekly Premier League matches during the season, which are available to stream simultaneously on Peacock, but the streamer also carries a number of games exclusively every week in the season. So whether you pull for Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham or Manchester (United or City), you can stream a number of their games on Peacock.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Brandon Joseph (Image credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBC has long been the TV home of Notre Dame games from South Bend, so Peacock, by extension, is now the streaming home for the Fighting Irish. All home games are available to live stream on the platform, and usually, one game during the season is made a Peacock exclusive, making Peacock a near must-have for fans who bleed Notre Dame blue and gold.

This is just one of the ways to watch college football online.

Olympics

(Image credit: Future)

Every two years, the Olympics comes to Peacock, as the service is the streaming home for both the Summer and Winter Olympics. With the Olympics taking place throughout the world in time zones that may not necessarily lineup with US broadcast schedules, Peacock often provides live coverage of events that are then later rebroadcast on NBC, and can be the exclusive home for some of the sports that don’t always get featured on the main TV broadcast.

The next Olympics that are going to stream on Peacock are the 2024 Summer Olympics from Paris.

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays' Vlad Guerrero Jr. (Image credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Baseball broke into streaming in a big way in 2022. In addition to Apple TV Plus hosting a series of Friday night games, Peacock hosted a Sunday morning game that was exclusive to the streaming service.

WWE

(Image credit: WWE Network)

Wrestling fans’ streaming home is now Peacock, as live WWE events are hosted on the platform, in addition to a library of WWE content also being available to watch on-demand. This includes marquee wrestling events like Royal Rumble, the Survivor Series and WrestleMania.

Golf

Tiger Woods (Image credit: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Hit the links with Peacock as it live streams professional golf events year-round. This includes major PGA Tour events, including the US Open and Open Championship (aka British Open), LPGA tour events and every two years, the Ryder Cup.

Rugby

Garry Ringrose (Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images)

Peacock is the place to stream rugby in the US, with Premiership Rugby, the European Rugby Champions Cup, Six Nations Championship and the World Rugby Sevens available to watch live.

Horse racing

(Image credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NBC is the home of the Triple Crown (Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont), so naturally, those are also available to stream live on Peacock. A handful of other major races are streamed on the platform throughout the year, including the Breeder's Cup.

Cycling

Wout Van Aert in the Yellow Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Cycling fans looking to stream the Tour de France need not look any further than Peacock, as the streaming service offers live coverage of the race every July.

NASCAR

(Image credit: Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR has raced its way onto the Peacock streaming service, with both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races airing on NBC with live simulcasts on Peacock.

Track and field

(Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

While the Olympics are the marquee event for track and field events, you don’t have to wait every four years to stream track events on Peacock. Live coverage of the USATF Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the Diamond League are offered to subscribers.

Figure skating

Nathan Chen (Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Like track and field, figure skating is not just an Olympic sport on Peacock, as the sport’s Grand Prix series is live-streamed on the platform.