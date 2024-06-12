Falling Like Snowflakes: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie
The countdown to Christmas begins with Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July celebration.
The summer might be heating up but it's time to cool off with Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July 2024 celebration. The first movie in this year's lineup is Falling Like Snowflakes.
The Hallmark Channel Christmas in July 2024 celebration includes several original movies like Falling Like Snowflakes and A Very Vermont Christmas, along with the television premiere of Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut, Rescuing Christmas and An Ice Palace Christmas, all of which are making their Hallmark Channel debut after premiering on Hallmark Movies Now. And speaking of Hallmark Movies Now, Operation Nutcracker premieres exclusively on the streaming platform in July as well.
But here's everything we know about Falling Like Snowflakes.
Falling Like Snowflakes release date
Falling Like Snowflakes premieres Saturday, June 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a UK release date just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.
Falling Like Snowflakes premise
Here's the official synopsis of Falling Like Snowflakes from Hallmark Channel:
"A photographer (Rebecca Dalton), determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the help of a childhood friend (Marcus Rosner) and they go on a mission they'll never forget."
Falling Like Snowflakes cast
Falling Like Snowflakes stars Rebecca Dalton (Christmas by Design, The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating) and Marcus Rosner (Love on the Right Course, Notes of Autumn).
Falling Like Snowflakes trailer
There's no trailer for Falling Like Snowflakes just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
