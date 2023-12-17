Friends and Family Christmas: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark movie

Friends and Family Christmas is the story of two friends whose fake dating plans lead to unexpected consequences. It's the final Hallmark Channel Christmas movie in the Countdown to Christmas 2023 roster.

The movie premieres in the same weekend as The Secret Gift of Christmas and Sealed with a List, along with Heaven Down Here on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here's everything we know about Friends and Family Christmas.

Friends and Family Christmas premieres Sunday, December 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers at this time, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Friends and Family Christmas plot

Here's the synopsis of Friends and Family Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "Fake dating goes awry for two new friends trying to juggle their busy holiday."

Friends and Family Christmas cast

Humberly González (Dani) is known for her work in Slumberland, Nurses, Utopia Falls and In the Dark. She's also had roles in several shows including Orphan Black, Saving Hope and The Detail.

Ali Liebert (Amelia) is known for roles in Family Law, One of Us Is Lying, Van Helsing and Wonder.

Friends and Family Christmas trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Friends and Family Christmas below.

How to watch Friends and Family Christmas

Friends and Family Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.