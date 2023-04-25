Mulligan: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the animated series

While Netflix is getting ready to say goodbye to Big Mouth (recently renewed for its eighth and final season), the streamer hopes to find another adult animated hit with Mulligan. With a similarly star-studded cast, there's certainly enough to be intrigued by in the series.

Mulligan was created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who have previously worked on Girls5eva, Mr. Mayor and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In addition, Tina Fey is on board as an executive producer on the series.

Netflix has certainly had some luck with adult animated series. In addition to Big Mouth, it was the home of Bojack Horseman, Disenchantment, Castlevania and Tuca & Bertie. Can Mulligan join their ranks?

Here's everything we know about the new show.

Mulligan premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 12. As is standard practice with Netflix shows, it is expected that all episodes of Mulligan are going to be available to stream immediately.

May is going to be a busy month for Netflix. In addition to Mulligan, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO, Kitty, Selling Sunset season 6, The Ultimatum: Queer Love and FUBAR are set to debut throughout the month.

Mulligan plot

Here's the official synopsis for Mulligan from Netflix:

"When most of Earth is destroyed by aliens, can a few survivors rebuild what's left of America and form a more perfect union?"

Mulligan cast

The Mulligan voiceover cast is not short on big-name stars. Nat Faxon (The Conners), Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey (30 Rock), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), Dana Carvey (Saturday Night Live), Phil LaMarr (Futurama), Kevin Michael Richardson (Invincible), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Ronny Chieng (M3GAN) all help make up the cast of characters. Here is a description for all of them:

Nat Faxon as Matty Mulligan : A working-class everyman from Boston, Matty single handedly saved Earth from the alien invasion, but now he's in way over his head as the leader of (what's left of) humanity. The only thing he wants more than to be loved by everyone is to win over Lucy, but both will require him to actually think about someone other than himself for once.

: A working-class everyman from Boston, Matty single handedly saved Earth from the alien invasion, but now he's in way over his head as the leader of (what's left of) humanity. The only thing he wants more than to be loved by everyone is to win over Lucy, but both will require him to actually think about someone other than himself for once. Chrissy Teigen as Lucy Suwan : Lucy had a whirlwind romance with Matty during the attack, so she's now the de facto First Lady. Except they just met and it turns out they have nothing in common. A beauty queen who believes deeply in the America you see in beer commercials, she wants to use her newfound influence to actually help fix the world, if she can just figure out how.

: Lucy had a whirlwind romance with Matty during the attack, so she's now the de facto First Lady. Except they just met and it turns out they have nothing in common. A beauty queen who believes deeply in the America you see in beer commercials, she wants to use her newfound influence to actually help fix the world, if she can just figure out how. Tina Fey as Dr. Farrah Braun : Dr. Braun is a Military super-scientist and single mom. She's still trying to "have it all" as a working mother, but is still being dismissed as just a "female scientist" in a world that really shouldn't have time to bother with that stuff.

: Dr. Braun is a Military super-scientist and single mom. She's still trying to "have it all" as a working mother, but is still being dismissed as just a "female scientist" in a world that really shouldn't have time to bother with that stuff. Sam Richardson as Simon Prioleau : Simon is the only surviving historian and one of Matty's top advisers, even though Matty thinks he's a useless nerd. Desperate to save what's left of human history before it disappears, he's also eager to take this new opportunity to reinvent himself as a confident cool guy. It's not working, though. No one is buying the fedora.

: Simon is the only surviving historian and one of Matty's top advisers, even though Matty thinks he's a useless nerd. Desperate to save what's left of human history before it disappears, he's also eager to take this new opportunity to reinvent himself as a confident cool guy. It's not working, though. No one is buying the fedora. Dana Carvey as Senator Cartwright LaMarr : The self-appointed Vice President, LaMarr is a simpering, scheming, political animal who is anxious to rebuild everything just the way it was, when guys like him were in power. He is forced to contend with both Matty's apathy and Lucy's empathy in order to govern the way he wants to, but his power is dependent on Matty's popularity, so he has to continue to prop him up. For now.

: The self-appointed Vice President, LaMarr is a simpering, scheming, political animal who is anxious to rebuild everything just the way it was, when guys like him were in power. He is forced to contend with both Matty's apathy and Lucy's empathy in order to govern the way he wants to, but his power is dependent on Matty's popularity, so he has to continue to prop him up. For now. Phil LaMarr as Axatrax : A dignified general, Axatrax is the only alien survivor of the invasion and is now a prisoner of the intellectually inferior humans who defeated him. Imprisoned in the White House bowling alley, he becomes an unlikely "shoulder" to cry on for Matty, but he may just be buying time until he can signal for a second invasion.

: A dignified general, Axatrax is the only alien survivor of the invasion and is now a prisoner of the intellectually inferior humans who defeated him. Imprisoned in the White House bowling alley, he becomes an unlikely "shoulder" to cry on for Matty, but he may just be buying time until he can signal for a second invasion. Kevin Michael Richardson as TOD-209 : TOD-209 is a military cyborg developed for the Pentagon by Dr. Braun, but deployed to fight the aliens before he was fully ready. He now spends his days trying not to break things and remembering snippets of his human past. Was he a musician?!

: TOD-209 is a military cyborg developed for the Pentagon by Dr. Braun, but deployed to fight the aliens before he was fully ready. He now spends his days trying not to break things and remembering snippets of his human past. Was he a musician?! Ayo Edebiri as General Scarpaccio/Jayson Moody : "General Scarpaccio" was an aimless teenager, Jayson Moody, before he found a Marine general's uniform on a corpse and put it on. He's now the head of the Joint Chiefs, which means he gets to do cool stuff like shoot guns and fly helicopters.

: "General Scarpaccio" was an aimless teenager, Jayson Moody, before he found a Marine general's uniform on a corpse and put it on. He's now the head of the Joint Chiefs, which means he gets to do cool stuff like shoot guns and fly helicopters. Daniel Radcliffe as King Jeremy : Jeremy Fitzhogg is the party-boy son of an English Lord who was working in the British Embassy when the aliens attacked, but everyone in America thinks he's smart because of his accent. And when he realizes he's the last surviving British citizen, he declares himself King.

: Jeremy Fitzhogg is the party-boy son of an English Lord who was working in the British Embassy when the aliens attacked, but everyone in America thinks he's smart because of his accent. And when he realizes he's the last surviving British citizen, he declares himself King. Ronny Chieng as Johnny Zhao: Johnny Zhao is a Hong Kong billionaire who spent the attack partying with models on his yacht. After coming ashore in D.C., he teams up with LaMarr to try to make money matter again in a world that doesn't need it.

Mulligan trailer

Watch the trailer for Mulligan right here:

How to watch Mulligan

Mulligan is a Netflix exclusive series, so a subscription to the streaming platform is required. There are four options available for consumers: an ad-supported version that goes for $6.99 per month and three ad-free versions starting at $9.99 per month.