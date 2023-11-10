Navigating Christmas: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Lighthouses are wondrous places, and they become even more magical during the holidays. Navigating Christmas features Chelsea Hobbs and Stephen Huszar in the next movie in the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration.

Navigating Christmas premieres the same weekend as A World Record Christmas, A Merry Scottish Christmas and Holiday Hotline.

Here's everything we know about Navigating Christmas.

Navigating Christmas premieres Friday, November 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans just yet, but as soon as that information is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Navigating Christmas plot

Here's the synopsis of Navigating Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "Recently divorced Melanie and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute owner."

Navigating Christmas cast

Chelsea Hobbs recently starred in Hallmark's The Holiday Sitter. She's made guest appearances in several TV shows including CSI, The L Word, Lucifer and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce.

Stephen Huszar has had roles in popular shows like The Flash, Continuum, Supernatural and Letterkenny. He's very familiar around Hallmark Channel, appearing in A Royal Christmas Crush, Love in Glacier National Park: A National Park Romance and Undercover Holiday.

Navigating Christmas trailer

You can watch the preview for Navigating Christmas below:

How to watch Navigating Christmas

Navigating Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.