Next Baking Master: Paris — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the baking competition

The City of Lights is known for inspiring people to fall in love, but for ten bakers, Paris will serve as a place of inspiration for their culinary creations. Next Baking Master: Paris is the latest cooking competition coming to Food Network.

"As the world’s attention turns to the City of Lights leading up to this summer’s Olympic games, Paris is not only a location in Next Baking Master: Paris, it’s a main character," Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. "From walking the banks of the Seine to gain inspiration for romantic chocolate desserts to exploring the Paris farmers’ markets with their bountiful fresh produce, viewers will experience this incredible city through the eyes of our competitors."

Here's everything we know about Next Baking Master: Paris.

Next Baking Master: Paris premieres Monday, May 6, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network. New episodes will be available to stream the following day on Max.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several live-TV streaming platforms including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

Next Baking Master: Paris premise

Here's the synopsis of Next Baking Master: Paris from Food Network: "Shot on location in the spectacular City of Lights and hosted by acclaimed pastry chef Stephanie Boswell and French-born chef and restaurateur Ludo Lefebvre, Food Network’s newest culinary competition Next Baking Master: Paris gives ten ambitious and highly-skilled American bakers unprecedented access to the most iconic pastry shops, as well as mentoring from renowned French baking experts. Premiering Monday, May 6th at 9pm ET/PT, the series demands that competitors prove their mettle in the pillars of great baking and pastry: technique, artistry, flavor, innovation and inspiration. Each week, the lowest performing baker will be sent home -- until only one is named Next Baking Master."

Next Baking Master: Paris cast

Next Baking Master: Paris is hosted by pastry chef Stephanie Boswell and French-born chef and restaurateur Ludo Lefebvre.

The ten contestants competing in the series are:

DeAndra Bailey (Baltimore, Maryland)

Brooke De Jong (Dothan, Alabama)

Jeremy Intille (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Lindsay Miller (Los Angeles, California)

Keely Moore (Atlanta, Georgia)

Paige Nickless (Brooklyn, New York)

Joe Settepani (Morganville, New Jersey)

Cedrick Simpson (Atlanta, Georgia)

Robert Toland (Willingboro, New Jersey)

Jennalyn Walbolt (Union, New Jersey)

Next Baking Master: Paris trailer

Take a look at the preview of Next Baking Master: Paris below: