Our Christmas Mural: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Our Christmas Mural is one of the many Hallmark Christmas movies arriving on Thanksgiving weekend including A Biltmore Christmas, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up and Letters to Santa.

When a single mom loses her job at an art museum, she returns home for the holidays to discover that she's been entered in a mural contest. She connects with a teacher for help finding inspiration, and she ends up finding the holiday spirit instead.

Here's everything we know about Our Christmas Mural.

Our Christmas Mural premieres Sunday, November 26, at 6 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's no release date available for viewers in the UK but as soon as that information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Our Christmas Mural plot

Here's the synopsis of Our Christmas Mural from Hallmark Channel: "Olivia (Paxton-Beesley) is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will (Dan Jeannotte) to create a Christmas masterpiece."

Our Christmas Mural cast

Alex Paxton-Beesley stars as Olivia in Our Christmas Mural. Paxton-Beesley is known for Canadian series like Cardinal, Pure and Murdoch Mysteries. She's also appeared in shows like The Bold Type, Sex/Life and Fortunate Son.

Dan Jeannotte, who plays Will in Our Christmas Mural, is currently playing Sam Kirk, brother to James T. Kirk, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. He's also known for his role as James Stuart in Reign. Jeannotte is familiar to Hallmark fans for his role as Brandon Russell in The Good Witch.

Our Christmas Mural trailer

Check out the sneak peek and preview of Our Christmas Mural below:

How to watch Our Christmas Mural

Our Christmas Mural is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.