Outrageous Pumpkins season 5: release date and everything we know about the spooky competition

Halloween is around the corner and Food Network fans know it's time for pumpkin season, which includes Outrageous Pumpkins season 5. The reality competition joins Food Networks' spooky season lineup of Halloween Baking Championship season 10 and Halloween Wars season 14.

"Food Network’s Halloween programming is iconic because of its fantastical themes and extraordinary creations," said Betsy Ayala, head of content, Food, in a press release. "Launching Halloween in September allows us to build fan excitement early and carry that momentum through October to the end of the year."

This season, the competition is going into overdrive with an all-star cast of competitors, so expect bigger and more elaborate carvings than ever before! Here's everything we know about Outrageous Pumpkins season 5.

Outrageous Pumpkins season 5 premieres Sunday, September 29, at 10 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Philo and YouTube TV.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Outrageous Pumpkins season 5 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Outrageous Pumpkins season 5 from Food Network:

"Outrageous Pumpkins is back on Sunday, September 29, at 10pm ET/PT, with host Damaris Phillips and an all-star cast of 14 of the country’s best carvers matched up in teams. These elite duos will be challenged to create over-the-top pumpkin creations, from gravity-defying structures to mechanical monsters with unbelievable special effects. The stakes have never been higher as the teams compete to take home the first-ever title of Outrageous Pumpkins All-Stars Champions."

Outrageous Pumpkins season 5 host

Damaris Phillips (Southern at Heart) hosts Outrageous Pumpkins season 5. Phillips, a celebrity chef, is a familiar face around the Food Network. She's also known for Summer Baking Championship, The Bobby and Damaris Show, Food Network Star and Southern and Hungry.

Outrageous Pumpkins season 5 contestants

We don't know the names of the new contestants just yet, but as soon as we know more information we'll have it for you right here.

Outrageous Pumpkins season 5 trailer

There's no trailer for Outrageous Pumpkins season 5 just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.