Rescuing Christmas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

If you had three holiday wishes, what would you wish for? That's the question in Rescuing Christmas, one of the Christmas in July 2024 movies on Hallmark Channel.

If Rescuing Christmas sounds familiar, it's because the movie already debuted on Hallmark's streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. It's making its Hallmark Channel debut during the network's Christmas in July 2024 programming event, so if you weren't able to watch it during its initial run, now's your chance.

Other new movies in the Christmas in July 2024 event on Hallmark Channel include Falling Like Snowflakes, an extended cut of Three Wise Men and a Baby, A Very Vermont Christmas and An Ice Palace Christmas. Operation Nutcracker will also debut on Hallmark Movies Now in July.

Here's everything we know about Rescuing Christmas.

Rescuing Christmas premieres Saturday, July 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date in the UK, but as soon as one is available we'll have it here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

Rescuing Christmas premise

Here's the official premise of Rescuing Christmas on Hallmark Channel:

"Erin (Cook) is granted three Christmas wishes – with her final wish being that Christmas would just disappear. And to her bewilderment, it does! Can potential suitor Sam (Page) help her bring back Christmas?"

Rescuing Christmas cast

Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception, Robot Chicken, She's All That) stars as Erin and Sam Page (The Bold Type, Mad Men, Shark) plays Sam in Rescuing Christmas.

Rescuing Christmas trailer

Take a look at the preview of Rescuing Christmas below: