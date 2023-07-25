Ride with Norman Reedus season 6: release date, guests, trailer and everything we know

Ride with Norman Reedus isn't just a travel show. Norman Reedus, whose The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will continue his character's journey, brings his famous friends along for bike rides in some of the most scenic places in the world.

In previous seasons, Reedus was joined by his friends from the TWD Universe, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride and Steven Yeun. He was also joined by other famous friends like Peter Fonda, Dave Chappelle, Josh Brolin and Dylan McDermott.

Who's joining Reedus for a ride this time around. Here's everything we know about Ride with Norman Reedus season 6.

Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 premieres Sunday, September 10, at 10 pm ET/PT on AMC, immediately following the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon at 9 pm ET/PT.

As of this writing, there's no premiere date set for either show in the UK, but as soon as we learn anything we'll have that information for you right here.

Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 plot

Here's the official plot of Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 from AMC:

"Join Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion — a fellow actor, musician or friend — exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road."

Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 guests

Norman Reedus has enjoyed a very prolific career. Prior to starring as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead he was known for his roles in The Boondock Saints and 8MM, and over the years he's done everything from video games, namely Death Stranding, to Lady Gaga's iconic "Judas" music video. His time in the industry has allowed him get to know a number of other big names that are going to serve as guests on the show.

Reedus will be joined this season by Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4), Josh Holloway (Lost), Johnny Knoxville (The Prank Panel) and artist and photographer Adri Law.

Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 trailer

One look at the trailer for Ride with Norman Reedus season 6 and you'll be eager to get underway on this season's thrilling adventures. Take a look below:

How to watch Ride with Norman Reedus season 6

AMC is the home for Ride with Norman Reedus and is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don't have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device. The biggest benefit of an AMC Plus subscription is that you’ll have the ability to view new episodes early.