Run the World season 2: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the series

After a triumphant run during its first season (only a slight pun intended), Run the World season 2 is here to help kick off the unofficial start of summer in the US during Memorial Day weekend.

The hit comedy follows three women (previously four in season 1) in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City as they pursue love and greater heights in their careers, relying on their bond as friends to help them with the highs and lows of their pursuits. While the lows cause the most dramatic moments of the series, they also tend to cause the characters to react in the funniest of ways.

If you're someone that enjoys the popular Prime Video show Harlem or And Just Like That… on HBO Max, Run the World is something you should check out.

Here's what else we know about Run the World season 2.

The new eight-episode season makes its debut on Friday, May 26, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Starz. For those with access to the Starz app or Starz On-Demand, the premiere episode becomes available a little earlier at midnight.

If you haven't seen season 1 of the series, we have some good news: Starz is currently streaming the season 1 episodes for free via their official YouTube (opens in new tab) page.

Run the World season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for the new season below.

Run the World season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Run the World season 2:

"Run the World chronicles the euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination. Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life — both in love and their careers. Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won't let anything get in their way."

Run the World season 2 cast

Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid in Run the World (Image credit: Starz)

Making up the best friend group are Amber Stevens West as Whitney, Bresha Webb as Renee and Corbin Ried as Sondi. Stevens has had a few roles in sitcoms including her portrayals as Maxine in The Carmichael Show and Claire in Happy Together. Webb has recently been spotted in the comedy series Sherman's Showcase playing multiple characters and as Dr. Bruno in A Million Little Things. For Reid's part, her other most notable role happened to be as Meggy Travers in How to Get Away with Murder. Season 1 co-star Andrea Bordeaux exited the series as Ella as reported in Deadline (opens in new tab), turning the foursome group of besties into a trio in Run the World.

Also in season 2, it appears the series has a great lineup of actors on hand to be featured in recurring and guest-starring roles including:

How to watch Run the World season 2

Run the World is Starz original program. Those in the US hoping to catch new episodes as they become available can watch them live on the Starz channel. Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV if you’ve cut ties to traditional cable/satellite television. You can also watch new episodes on demand via the standalone Starz app.

UK would-be viewers can watch the episodes by utilizing a subscription to Lionsgate Plus.