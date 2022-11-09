Amazon early Black Friday deal has Prime Video Channels for just 99p

We're expecting plenty of Black Friday-related streaming deals, and one popular one has popped up already, which will appeal to Prime Video subscribers.

Amazon's Prime Video lets you customize your viewing experience with subscriptions to different channels, and each lets you view extra movies, TV shows, documentaries or sports, over the base Prime subscription. We've got a whole guide on Prime Video channels here.

Well, for Black Friday, you can now sign up to certain Prime Video channels for cheap — really cheap. You now only need to pay 99p per month for the first three months of your subscription, way down from the roughly £4.99 or more each month that they normally cost.

You can see a full list of eligible channels below. At the moment, the deal isn't live in the US, but we saw a similar deal for Prime Day, so closer to Black Friday (which lands on November 25) we'll likely see it begin in the States too.

In fact, for Prime Day, the discounted price only lasted for a month in the UK and two months in the US, so this three-month offer is really something.

Do be aware that you'll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to take advantage of this amazing deal. If you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can try Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), just in time for Black Friday.

After that trial, Amazon Prime costs just $14.99/£7.99 a month. You can make big savings with an annual subscription, which costs $139/£79.99 a year.

Which Prime Video Channels are in the Black Friday deal?

UK Prime Video Channels in the deal

US Prime Video Channels in the deal

In the US, the $0.99-per-channel offer hasn't kicked off yet, but we're expecting it to start soon. To give you an idea as to which channels could be included, we've below listed each that was reduced for Prime Day earlier in the year:

Acorn TV

ALLBLK

AMC+

BET+

Discovery Plus

Epix

Hallmark Movies Now

Motortrend

MovieSphere

Noggin

Pantaya

Paramount Plus

PBS Documentaries

PBS Kids

PBS Masterpiece

Showtime

Starz

UP Faith & Family

As Black Friday nears, we're expecting plenty more deals to become available to Amazon Prime customers including huge discounts on Amazon Fire Sticks (opens in new tab), Amazon Fire TV Cubes (opens in new tab)and Amazon Fire Smart TVs (opens in new tab) as well as discounts on movie rentals and purchases.