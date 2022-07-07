Amazon's Prime Day deal has Prime Video Channels for just 99¢/99p

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 just around the corner deals are starting to pile up, and this awesome new Prime Day deal lets you customize your Prime Video experience with plenty of Video Channels to add to your subscription at rock-bottom prices for a limited time.

From now until July 13 (the end of Prime Day), Amazon has slashed the price of selected Video Channels down to just $0.99/99p a month. In the US you get this great 99-cent offer for two months. In the UK, only the first month is 99p, but the next month is offered at a discounted rate on the standard monthly cost (prices vary from channel to channel). Although Prime Video Channels generally cost the same as they would if you were to subscribe to each service on their own, this deal means you can get great value access to the likes of Paramount Plus and Showtime (US-only deal) or Britbox and Shudder (UK-only deal). A full list of the discounted Prime Video Channels can be found later in this article.

Do be aware that you'll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to take advantage of this amazing deal. If you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can try Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), just in time for Prime Day!

After that trial, Amazon Prime costs just $14.99/£7.99 a month. You can make big savings with an annual subscription, which costs $139/£79.99 a year.

Which Prime Video Channels are in the Prime Day deal?

US Prime Video Channels in the deal

Acorn TV

ALLBLK

AMC+

BET+

Discovery Plus

Epix

Hallmark Movies Now

Motortrend

MovieSphere

Noggin

Pantaya

Paramount Plus

PBS Documentaries

PBS Kids

PBS Masterpiece

Showtime

Starz

UP Faith & Family

UK Prime Video Channels in the deal

Acorn TV

BFI Player

Britbox

Crime+Investigation PLAY

Curzon

Discovery Plus

Eros Now

Hallmark TV

HISTORY Play

MGM

Mubi

Shudder

StarzPlay

With this deal, you can watch plenty of live sports and shows such as Yellowstone, Halo and everything from the world of Star Trek on Paramount Plus, start binging shows like Outlander and Power on Starz and StarzPlay, check out a boatload of factual content with Discovery Plus or keep up with Fear the Walking Dead and the final few episodes of Better Call Saul over on AMC Plus.

There are plenty more deals available to Amazon Prime customers including huge discounts on Amazon Fire Sticks (opens in new tab), Amazon Fire TV Cubes (opens in new tab)and Amazon Fire Smart TVs (opens in new tab) as well as discounts on movie rentals and purchases. Plus, there are bound to be even more deals revealed as we come closer to Prime Day.