Do you need NFL Network to watch Jets vs Vikings London game?

The NFL is heading across the Atlantic, as the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings are going to play their week 5 game in London, the latest in what has become a tradition of international NFL games. Kickoff for Jets vs Vikings from London is set for 9:30 am ET/6:30 am PT on Sunday, October 6.

The early start time is not the only thing that is unique about this game for US audiences. Rather than being part of the usual Fox or CBS lineup of games, specialty cable channel NFL Network is serving as the main broadcaster for the Jets vs Vikings matchup. Does that mean if you want to watch Jets vs Vikings you have to have NFL Network?

The simplest way for most people across the country to watch Jets vs Vikings is going to be for them to have access to NFL Network. And the good news is that it can be and is often included in traditional pay-TV packages or live TV streaming packages like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. However there are alternative viewing options for football fans if they need it.

First and foremost, if you live in the New York or Minneapolis broadcast area worrying whether or not you are going to get the game because you don’t have NFL Network, as Aaron Rodgers famously said, "relax" — the game will be available on local stations. New York's CBS station, WCBS, and Minnesota's KARE-11 NBC station will allow the home fans to root for their teams; these stations are available through pay-TV providers, live TV streaming services or a good old-fashioned TV antenna.

New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers (Image credit: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

If you live elsewhere in the US but don't want to spring for NFL Network, there is another option as well: NFL Plus. The NFL-owned streaming service allows subscribers (to either its basic NFL Plus subscription or NFL Plus Premium option) to watch nationally televised games through the platform, which the Jets vs Vikings game qualifies for. The one catch is that you can only watch it through your phone, tablet or other mobile device, so you can't watch the game on your TV this way. NFL Plus also gives you live game audio if you're interested.

This is not the first NFL international game of the season with special viewing restrictions, nor will it be the last. In week 1, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles played in Brazil, with the game streaming on Peacock. The next two weeks will see more London games again airing on NFL Network, with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing the Chicago Bears (week 6) and the New England Patriots (week 7). There is also going to be an NFL game in Munich in week 10 (New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers) that NFL Network will handle.

