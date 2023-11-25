With all the Black Friday streaming deals out there, you're probably having a hard time choosing which of the deals to sign up for. Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock and more video sites have all cut their prices for the annual sales event, which leads to the question: is there a Black Friday Prime Video deal too?

Quick deal links Hulu ($0.99 per month for first year)

Paramount Plus ($1.99 per month for first 3 months)

Max: ($2.99 for first 6 months)

Peacock ($1.99 for first 12 months)

Fubo ($80 off first 3 months)

Philo ($12.50 off for first month)

Amazon's Prime Video has the second-biggest number of subscribers after Netflix, partly because of its large range of TV shows and movies, and partly because membership is technically a perk of Amazon Prime membership, so everyone who has that subscription is technically a Prime Video subscriber!

So can you get a discount on Prime Video for Black Friday. Well, Amazon is giving us the odd answer of both yes and no. Let's dive into what that actually means.

Is there currently a Black Friday Prime Video deal?

There's currently no deal on Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership, but you won't have to pay the usual monthly fees of $14.99 or £8.99 if you sign up now.

That's because there's a 30-day free trial to Prime, which includes Prime Video, so you can stream movies or TV shows for a month before the fees start.

Prime Video Black Friday deals

While Prime Video itself isn't cheaper during Black Friday, there is a fantastic Prime Video channel deal that can still help streaming fans save money.

Prime Video channels are optional add-ons to Prime Video, that unlock extra bundles of movies and TVs for an extra fee. Some share libraries with standalone streaming services, for example, there's a Paramount Plus channel and an MGM Plus one.

Usually they're a little on the pricey side, but for Prime Video they're not. They're 75% off for 2 months in the US, with the deal ending on Sunday, December 3, and 99p per month for 3 months in the UK with the discount ending Monday, December 27.

Here's the full list of reduced channels:

US

UK

Are there any other Amazon Black Friday deals?

Absolutely! There are thousands. If you need help finding inspiration of what to pick up, we've got some round-ups, or you can use our AI tool to search for deals on certain items.