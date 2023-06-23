Meet the And Just Like That season 2 cast: who's who

And just like that, And Just Like That season 2 has arrived on Max to the delight of Sex and the City fans everywhere.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) have been busy discovering who they are in this phase of their lives, making some new friends along the way.

We couldn't help but wonder what the characters and cast have been up to, so we've put together a guide to keep track of the characters and the actors that bring them to life.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Carrie Bradshaw had her happy ever after until her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died in the And Just Like That series premiere. Now in season 2, she's still discovering who she is. She has a new podcast, aptly called Sex and the City, and she's sleeping with her podcast producer, Franklin (Ivan Hernandez).

Sarah Jessica Parker has enjoyed a career full of memorable roles, from Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 to Frances in Divorce. She's also appeared in Glee, Here and Now and Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Cynthia Nixon in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Miranda met Carrie's podcasting partner Che in season 1 and it turned her whole world upside down. Up until then she was what she thought to be happily married to Steve (David Eigenberg) and raising their son Brady (Niall Cunningham) while working as a corporate lawyer. Miranda decides to go back to school, where she meets professor Nya Wallace, who is going through her own challenges as a woman without children. But for Miranda, everything changes when she and Che kiss for the first time. In season 2, Miranda has followed Che to Los Angeles where they are working on a pilot for a TV series.

Cynthia Nixon is as well-known for her work in TV and movies as she is for her work in theater and, most importantly, her advocacy. In recent years she's starred in Ratched, The Gilded Age and the podcast series Hot White Heist. She famously ran for New York governor in 2018.

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Kristen Davis in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Charlotte York has always been at the top of her game, no matter what that game might be. She's happily married to Harry (Evan Handler) and she has two wonderful children, Lily (Cathy Ang) and Rock (Alexa Swinton). She spent most of season 1 trying to ascend to the top of her daughter's school hierarchy with help from her new friend, Lisa Todd Wexley. But she's in for quite a ride as life continues to change and she's still trying to stay on top of it all.

Kristen Davis has been busy over the years, starring in holiday movies like Holiday in the Wild and A Heavenly Christmas. She appeared in Bad Teacher in 2014, and she's lent her voice to a number of animated projects like Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends.

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Sarita Choudhury in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Seema has always been in control. Her name means "boundary" and she loves it because she has no boundaries. She's at the top of the real estate world in New York City, but these days she's trying to figure out where her love life is going. It used to be easier when she could just focus on one night stands, but lately she's looking for more.

Sarita Choudury is known for a variety of roles, including her work in Jessica Jones, Blindspot and Little Fires Everywhere.

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Nicole Ari Parker in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Lisa juggles her career as a filmmaker and mother, making it look easy when it's anything but. She's currently working on another project, but when her husband Herbert mentions cutting her a check from his company to finance it, she's insulted because she can handle securing the financing. Right now it's the visit from her mother-in-law that has her rattled.

Nicole Ari Parker might be best known for her role in 1997's Boogie Nights. She's also appeared in Remember the Titans, Empire, Chicago P.D. and Time After Time.

Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz

Sara Ramirez in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

After Che's career really started to take off, they left the podcast with Carrie and headed to Los Angeles to film the pilot for a new show about their life with new love Miranda in tow. However, the rising comedy star discovers that LA life is a lot different than life in NYC.

Sara Ramírez is probably best known for their work in Grey's Anatomy. They've also appeared in You've Got Mail, Madam Secretary and As The World Turns.

Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace

Karen Pittman in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Dr. Nya Wallace has got her life figured out. She's successful and she's in a relationship, but she yearns to be a mother. When she meets Miranda she sees how motherhood can change a woman's trajectory and she's ready for it. But the journey to motherhood and settling down in her relationship is a bumpy one.

Karen Pittman is a Broadway veteran. She's also appeared in a number of shows and movies like The Morning Show, Yellowstone, Homeland, Evil and Luke Cage.

Evan Handler and Mario Cantone in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt & Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

Supportive husband and father Harry is the constant in Charlotte's life. No matter what she's doing, he's there for her and his kids. With Lily pushing the boundaries and Rock finding their identity, there's always something happening in the Goldenblatt house.

Evan Handler is known for roles in Power, Ransom, The Breaks and American Crime Story.

Anthony, Charlotte's best friend, is settling into life now that his husband, Stanford (played by the late Willie Garson), left him. He's spending a lot of time with Charlotte and her family, and they've become a little family unit.

Stand-up comedian Mario Cantone is also very active in theater. He's appeared as himself in Girls5eva, and he's had appearances in Mom, Better Things and The Good Fight.

Niall Cunningham as Brady Hobbes & David Eigenberg as Steve Brady

Niall Cunningham and David Eigenberg in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

At the moment, Brady Hobbes is traveling the world with his girlfriend. Proud mom Miranda is keeping track of his journey through his social media posts. Niall Cunningham is best known for his roles in Okja, Awkward and Life in Pieces.

Things were going well for Steve, who has been dealing with hearing loss over the past few years. When Miranda comes to him and says she's unhappy with their marriage, he's left reeling. So in season 2 he'll be looking for his new start, too.

David Eigenberg has been leading Chicago Fire for years, crossing over to the other One Chicago shows as well, in addition to roles in Law & Order: SVU, The Game and Killing Eleanor.

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker in And Just List That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Herbert Wexley is a high-powered New Yorker, but he's no match for his even more powerful wife. Herbert and Lisa carefully juggle their careers and their family, and it's a beautiful thing to see. Every now and then Herbert makes mistakes, and Lisa is there to remind him that she's her own woman.

Christopher Jackson is known for his roles in the movie versions of Hamilton and In the Heights, as well as his memorable role as Chunk Palmer in Bull.

Cathy Ang as Lily York Goldenblatt & Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt

Alexa Swinton and Cathy Ang in And Just Like That season 2 (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Max)

Lily is your typical overachiever. She has good grades and she's a piano prodigy. But she's currently feeling unfulfilled as she enters her teen years and now she's trying to figure out who she is as a person.

Cathy Ang has done some voice work in shows like Harley Quinn, but her biggest role to date has been in My Best Friend's Exorcism.

After Rock announced their decisions about their identity, they have been settling into their new life. And keeping up with overachieving sister Lily is enough to keep Rock very busy, too.

Alexa Swinton appeared as Eva Rhodes in Billions, and she starred in M. Night Shyamalan's Old in 2021. She's also known for her role as Piper in Emergence.

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in And Just Like That (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max)

Aidan Shaw has been in Carrie's life for a while. First a friend, then a lover, then two friends who reconnect during the trip of a lifetime. Now that Carrie is single again, she's reconnecting with Aidan. We don't know what he's been up to yet, but since there are pictures of the two of them we know that they eventually meet up.

Perhaps best known as Ian Miller in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding series, including the upcoming My Big Fat Wedding 3, John Corbett has also appeared in Sex, Drugs & Rock & Roll, Parenthood, United States of Tara and Northern Exposure.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

It has been a while since we've caught up with Samantha Jones. At the start of the new series she was working in London. She and Carrie had a falling out, but when Big dies Samantha reaches out to send condolences. In season 2 she'll be making a brief cameo toward the end of the season, and we'll see how it all plays out.

Prior to starring in Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall was known to Star Trek fans as Lt. Valeris in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Over the years the prolific actor has appeared in several movies and shows, including Producing Parker, Filthy Rich, Queer as Folk, Glamorous and How I Met Your Father. After Sex and the City 2, Cattrall decided she was done with the role, but to fans' delight Samantha Jones is back for a special cameo in season 2.

New episodes of And Just Like That season 2 premiere on Max every Thursday.