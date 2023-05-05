Meet the Love Again cast: who's who in the romantic comedy

Since romantic comedies are generally only as good as the chemistry between the two leads, who are the stars that we’re rooting to fall in love in the Love Again cast?

2023 new movie Love Again follows Mira Ray, who is grieving the death of her fiance. To help deal with her grief, she starts to text his old phone number. That's where Rob Burns comes in, who has been assigned the phone number that Mira is texting. Rob loves the texts and wonders what would happen if he could meet the woman writing them. Could it be love?

Let’s break down who plays Mira and Rob in Love Again, as well as the cast of supporting characters that help them along the way, including a music legend making in a rare acting role.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mira Ray

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Love Again (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Mira Ray is struggling after the death of her finacé, still grieving two years later. While she attempts to restart her love life, she finds that the thing that helps best is texting her finacé's old number. Little does she know that it may lead her to someone new.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got her start in as a former Miss World and in Bollywood before she broke out in the US as the star of the ABC thriller series Quantico. Since then she has starred in the likes of Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, The White Tiger and she currently stars in the Prime Video series Citadel.

Sam Heughan as Rob Burns

Sam Heughan in Love Again (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Music journalist Rob is in his own rut in life following a bad breakup. But when he gets a new phone number and romantic texts from a woman he has never met start coming in, her becomes intrigued by them and wonders if it is something worth pursuing.

Many will know Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser from the popular TV series Outlander, but he has also starred in Suspect, SAS: Red Notice, To Olivia and the action movie Bloodshot.

Céline Dion as Céline Dion

Céline Dion in Love Again (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Music legend Céline Dion plays herself in Love Again. She is the subject of a story that Rob is writing but also helps him as he considers what to do with the texts that he is receiving.

Love Again is a rare acting role for Dion, though she is no stranger to movies, having performed original songs for Titanic, Deadpool 2 and Beauty and the Beast. Dion also wrote some new music for this movoie.

Russell Tovey as Billy

Russell Tovey in Love Again (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Billy is a close friend of Rob who is skeptical of him pursuing the woman behind the mysterious texts. Russell Tovey plays Billy in the movie. Audiences may recognize him from American Horror Story, Starstruck and The Good Liar.

Lydia West as Lisa

Lydia West and Sam Heughan in Love Again (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Lisa is a co-worker of Rob's, who is more optimistic about what could come if he follows up on the texts that he is getting. Lisa is portrayed by Lydia West, who would have seen in the TV series Inside Man, The Pentaverate and Suspicion.

Sofia Barclay as Suzy

Sofia Barclay in Love Again (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Suzy tries to use Mira's cheery disposition to help her, encouraging her to get back into the dating world. Some of Sofia Barclay’s recent credits include Ted Lasso, We Are Lady Parts and Defending the Guilty.

Omid Djalili as Mohsen

Omid Djalili in Love Again (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertaiment)

Another person in Mira's corner is her friend Mohsen, played by Omid Djalili. Many will recognize Djalili from His Dark Materials, The Letter for the King, Lucky Man and, probably most notably, 1999's The Mummy.

Celia Imrie as Gina

Celia Imrie in Love Again (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Playing Mira's boss is veteran British actress Celia Imrie, whose list of credits includes The Diplomat, Better Things, Keeping Faith, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Nanny McPhee.

Nick Jonas as Joel

Nick Jonas in Love Again (Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joel is a guy that Mira goes out on a date with, who in a fun bit of casting is being played by Chopra Jonas' real-life husband Nick Jonas. Jonas has acting experience though, appearing in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: Next Level and Scream Queens, to name a few.

Love Again is now playing exclusively in movie theaters.