My favorite Netflix Black Friday deal hasn't returned in 2024 — here's what I'm going to get instead

Ted Danson in A Man on the Inside, with his own little gift.

If you're a keen purveyor of Black Friday streaming deals, then you'll already know that Netflix generally isn't one to offer a discount on subscriptions. That doesn't mean it avoids the sales entirely... well, it didn't, but in 2024 it has.

Last year there was a fantastic Netflix Black Friday deal in the streamer's merch shop — or should I say, 'on' the merch shop, because basically everything that's sold in the Netflix Shop (which you can find here, if you didn't know about it) was offered for 50% off over the weekend.

This made the sale fantastic for picking up gifts or treats — I bought a discounted card game as well as a Bridgerton snack set (for someone who I thought, at the time, had seen the show, oops!). However in 2024, there's no Netflix sale on merch, so buying gifts is a lot harder (or more expensive).

I thought turning to the Amazon Black Friday sales would be an easy fix but if you search 'Netflix' in the ecommerce giant's search bar, you simply get a load of discounted projectors which are billing themselves as good for Netflix. In my family, a projector or streaming stick wouldn't be considered a very thoughtful gift, so it was back to the drawing board on that one.

Eventually, though, I managed to find a few Black Friday deals that'd be good for a Netflix fan that you know. Here are my top three picks, for some inspiration.

Can't be bothered to read the article? Here are my quick links:

1. Fancy popcorn

I've always liked the idea of food and drink as a gift, as long as it's something fancier than they'd normally buy for themselves, as a treat. I love receiving spices, oils and alcohols that I'd normally consider out of my price range.

Well, there's a great option for Netflix fans in this vein. If you know someone who likes snacking while streaming, why not buy them something really nice to munch on? Case in point, there are loads of deals on gourmet popcorn on Amazon.

'Gourmet' popcorn may sound silly but it's delicious, with the corn blended with different flavors. I used to love popcorn from a brand (which no longer exists, I believe) that used to sell popcorn with drizzled white chocolate and dried strawberry chunks. Delicious.

If you search 'gourmet popcorn' on Amazon, you can find a surprisingly big list of incredibly-looking snacks, and it's getting me hungry just looking.

2. The book it's based on

Half of the stuff you'll find on Netflix (or TV in general) these days is based on some book or other. Well if you know someone who is obsessed with a certain Netflix show, why not give them the source material?

Everything from The Witcher and Umbrella Academy to The Lincoln Lawyer, Scoop, One Day, Virgin River and 3 Body Problem are based on books. Upcoming shows are no different with One Hundred Years of Solitude and Missing You in the next few months both based on novels.

If you don't want standard fiction, there are a few recipe books and art books also available that will be back-up options for a Netflix fan.

Given that Amazon made its name as an online bookstore replacement, you shouldn't be surprised that there are loads of book discounts during Black Friday. These include standard price cuts as well as Kindle sales and more.

3. Netflix-themed clothing

I don't like buying clothing as a present, mainly because it involves making the risky guess of someone's sizing, but if you're bolder (or better-informed) than I, you'll be happy to know that Netflix's merch store isn't the only place you can buy branded clothing.

A simple search for "[show name] clothes" on Amazon brings up loads of options, in different colors and sizes, and with a huge range of discounts too. My computer could barely load the number of Stranger Things hoodies and t-shirts discounted!

There are also clothes for watching Netflix: comfy socks, ponchos and hoodies, pajamas for snug watching. Loads of gift options!

Socks are inoffensive; you can't buy someone the wrong size of socks, right? Or what about a hoodie: buy the biggest one possible, and it'll be snuggly right?

