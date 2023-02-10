Super Bowl trailers: all the new movies and TV shows shown during Super Bowl 2023

The movie trailers shown during the Super Bowl are one of the biggest draws of the annual sporting event for many non-sports fans, and Super Bowl 2023 is set to be jam-packed with new clips and teasers for fans to sink their teeth into.

If you'd rather be surprised about what trailers you see on the day, you should just tune into our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl 2023 on February 12, but if you want to know what could show up, we've got you covered.

Lots of movie studios have already released their Super Bowl trailers for you to enjoy, and fans have a long wish list of other projects that could show up.

We've compiled all the released trailers below for you to check out. Bear in mind that we're not including adverts for products, even if they're based around movies or TV shows (so no Breaking Bad chips here).

Air

First up is Air, a new movie directed and starring Ben Affleck alongside his off- and on-screen bestie Matt Damon, as well as Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Chris Messina and Chris Tucker.

Air tells the true story of the Nike Air Jordans — yes, the shoes — from the perspective of the sneaker salesman who united Nike and Michael Jordan to create the world-famous shoes. It's a similar premise to 2020 documentary One Man and His Shoes, which is currently available on FreeVee in many countries.

While Air was co-produced by Amazon Studios, it's actually going to be released in theaters, with an April 5 release in the US, but we'll likely see it drop on Prime Video in the near future.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

An anticipated new movie from Paramount gets yet another trailer: Dungeons & Dragons, Honor Among Thieves is getting a minute-long Super Bowl trailer.

We don't see much footage here that hasn't been already shown in previous trailers — in fact, it feels like a condensed version of the main trailer that was shared in July 2022 — but the tone is a little more serious, talking about deadly evils and the like.

Dungeons and Dragons is coming out soon, with a March 31 release date, and you'll be able to catch it in theaters then.

Fast X

We've finally got a glimpse of Fast X, the 10th entry in The Fast and the Furious' sprawling legacy. While the Super Bowl 2023 trailer is only a minute long, the full cut is a full four minutes in length.

The trailer brings back recurring icons Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriquez, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, and also introduces us to new-to-the-franchise stars Jason Momoa, who plays the villain, as well as Brie Larson in a mysterious role. There are one or two fast cars as well.

There are a few months out until Fast X lands on May 19, but we'll probably see more trailers as that release date draws near.

Poker Face

Unlike many entries on this list Poker Face isn't an upcoming movie or TV show, as this Rian Johnson-created and Natasha Lyonne-starring detective show has been dropping weekly episodes for a few weeks now.

This Super Bowl 2023 trailer, which shows Lyonne's Charlie Cale providing commentary on other Super Bowl adverts, was likely intended to drum up continued interest in the show.

Since its debut Poker Face has been a hit for Peacock, the $4.99-per-month streaming service which the show is an original production for.

Scream VI

If your voice isn't already hoarse from screaming five previous times, the trailer for Scream VI is here as one of the big Super Bowl movie showings.

This minute-long trailer doesn't emphasize the movie's new setting of New York City as much as the previous one, and instead re-introduces us to the new cast of characters (many of whom return from Scream, which acted as a fifth Scream movie) and the new story.

With Scream VI releasing on March 10, not even a month after the Super Bowl 2023, this could be one of the last official trailers for it.

Other Super Bowl 2023 trailers

Some movies have their Super Bowl 2023 slots shown off ahead of time, and that's why we know about the above trailers.

We also know that Cocaine Bear will get its own slot, though we're still waiting to see what that entails.

Most trailers will likely be surprises during the Super Bowl.

Fans are hoping for trailers to many upcoming movies including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Little Mermaid, Creed III, Elemental, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Marvels.

Of course, there isn't enough time during the sports event for every one of those movies to get a teaser, so we'll likely only see a handful of them show up.