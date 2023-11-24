The Watchlist: what our UK team is watching right now

Introducing The Watchlist, an exciting new feature on What To Watch, updated weekly, which sees our team pick the very best TV shows and movies you can stream right now.

It might be a new series that's landed on BBC iPlayer or a hidden gem on Netflix or Prime Video. This week we have everything from a heartwarming TV series to an intoxicating thriller. Plus one of the biggest movies of the year is finally available to watch at home. Check out all of our Watchlist picks right here... plus we have our best TV shows streaming this week guide with all the shows we're looking forward to.

Ghosts (BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: Monumental)

If you've never seen Ghosts, you really should give it a bash. And, if you have, you’ll be sad that Ghosts season 5 is the last. The big question was could it go out with a bang? You bet it could. The final series has been one of the best. It’s both funny and has a real heart. Like all the great sitcoms you care deeply about the characters. You even care about Julian, the heartless old Tory MP with no trousers who turns out to well, have a heart. He gives a beautiful speech at the end of the series, which is possibly the first speech he's actually made in his life, well death, that's actually sincere. At least we still have the Christmas special to look forward to... — David Hollingsworth

Doctor Who (BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf)

In the lead-up to the show’s return (and to work on our round-up of Doctor Who’s 60 greatest moments), I’ve spent an awful lot of time dipping in and out of Doctor Who’s past adventures.

More than 800 episodes’ worth of Whovian content was added to BBC iPlayer at the start of November, putting every surviving episode of the show so far under one roof (in the UK, at least).

With excitement for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials at fever pitch, I simply couldn't resist revisiting some of my personal fave episodes before everything gets all wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey again. — Martin Shore

The Great British Bake Off (channel4.com)

(Image credit: Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon)

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has been a must-see event on my TV each week. 12 more stars have been hard at work in the tent trying to prove that they’ve got what it takes to be called one of Britain's best amateur bakers, and I’ve been glued to my screen every step of the way (even if my number one baker went out in week five!).

We’ve only got three semi-pro pastry chefs left as the final looms: which of them will rise to the occasion and claim the Bake-Off crown? — Martin Shore

Boiling Point (BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited)

Fans of the growing "intense kitchen drama" genre have truly been spoiled this year. First, there was an extra helping of The Bear, and then the BBC followed up with Boiling Point, a sequel to the 2021 movie of the same name.

The series finds us thrown in with Carly (Vinette Robinson), who has taken most of the crew from the old restaurant to her new venture. Whilst the series abandons the claustrophobic one-take style of the original, it makes up for it by giving us a deeper insight into the lives of Boiling Point’s well-drawn, stressed-out characters. — Martin Shore

All Creatures Great and Small (My5)

(Image credit: Channel 5)

You could simply see All Creatures as heartwarming TV, but it's so much more than that. It's beautifully acted, funny, moving and quite simply the most enjoyable period drama on television right now. If you’ve not seen it, then please give it a try. All four seasons are available, with the latest, All Creatures season 4, again following the adventures of vet James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph).

The story has now moved into World War Two, with James and his wife Helen (Rachel Shenton) debating their plans for the future. One of the most joyous relationships in the show is that between grouchy vet Siegfried (Samuel West) and his housekeeper Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley). Fans are hoping for a kiss between the pair in the upcoming Christmas special... — David Hollingsworth

A Murder at the End of the World (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/FX)

Few things can beat a good murder mystery on TV and so far A Murder at the End of the World is delivering just that. Emma Corrin stars as Darby Hart, a skilled sleuth who gets invited to a mysterious, isolated retreat in Iceland by a tech billionaire. But when one of the guests ends up dead, she suspects murder. We're just about halfway through the run of episodes (two premiere each week), but Corrin and her character are fantastic envoys to help solve the mystery, which is proving to be quite gripping. — Michael Balderston

Oppenheimer (digital on-demand)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

One of the biggest movies of the year is finally available to watch at home (not directly on a streaming service, but through Prime Video and other digital on-demand platforms). Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, as he manages to make a three-hour movie about the development of the atomic bomb such an exhilarating experience. Hopefully, you all got the chance to see it on the big screen, as nothing else can likely compare to that experience, but I have every confidence that Nolan's movie and its brilliant performances from Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and more holds up incredibly well at home. — Michael Balderston

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Horror legend Mike Flanagan is back with another creepy Netflix series, following his other horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House (I’m still thinking about that car jump scare) and the wonderfully ominous Midnight Mass.

Now, he’s delving into all things Edgar Allen Poe, bringing a modern twist to the morbid tale The Fall of the House of Usher. With an all-star cast including Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Rahul Kohli, and Mark Hamill, we learn the story of a corrupt CEO who doomed his children to some very grisly deaths. It’s as gripping as it is horrifying and perfect to binge-watch. — Lucy Buglass

Catfish: The TV Show (Paramount Plus)

(Image credit: Paramount Plus / MTV)

Catfish: The TV Show is back for all-new episodes, where hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford help people struggling with their online relationships. There’s been plenty of scandals over the years such as people dating for years despite never hearing each other’s voices, or never seeing proper photographs.

But who’s lurking behind the online profile? That’s where Nev and Kamie come in, track down the real person behind the social media profile, whatever it takes. Expect plenty of twists and turns this season, including a man who sent a stranger $10,000… — Lucy Buglass

Selling Sunset season 7 (Netflix)

(Image credit: SARA MALLY/NETFLIX)

Selling Sunset season 7's drama is just as addictive as when I first started watching the hit series.

Despite it focusing on the same glamorous realtors (along with some newcomers), their fresh feuds and workplace tensions always have me hooked — especially their iconic outfits that would probably get you a few looks in the office!

And it’s not just the juicy drama that’s had me glued to my screen, the catalogue of mega mansions worth eye-watering amounts are fun to look at, with incredible swimming pools and sky-high ceilings. — Grace Morris

Married At First Sight UK 2023 (channel4.com)

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Married At First Sight UK 2023 is a big commitment to make, much like the premise of the show itself, due to it being a whopping 36 episodes.

But as a big reality TV fan, the explosive drama that unfolded throughout the crazy experiment made it worth dedicating four days of my week to watching strangers marry each other.

Although it is mostly made for drama and may sometimes stray away from the prospect of marriage, it’s a good show for easy watching and you find yourself caught up in the newly-weds rollercoaster journeys. — Grace Morris

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 (channel4.com)

(Image credit: Channel 4 )

If you like seeing a bunch of celebrities put through their paces and take part in grueling tasks, then you’ll enjoy Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5.

The 12 celebrity recruits are from all walks of life, with some often having inspirational backstories that will make you shed a tear or two.

From reality stars to a politician, I found it interesting to see such an eclectic mix of celebrities take part in the process that you would never usually put together.

While there are plenty of emotions, it’s jam-packed with action as you anxiously watch to see who will pass or fail the challenge and get to the end. — Grace Morris

Wilderness (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If you're a fan of a twisty-turny thriller, then this one is most definitely for you. Starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as young married couple Liv and Will, Wilderness sees the pair embark on a new life in New York as Will climbs the corporate ladder. But their idyllic life is shattered when Liv discovers Will's been unfaithful, and soon a road trip around America sets the backdrop for her perfect revenge. With suspense, murder, secrets and lies, this Prime Video thriller has it all. — Claire Crick

Shetland season 8 (BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC)

Shetland season 8 welcomed a new detective and a brand new mystery, so there's plenty to keep fans gripped in the most recent installment of the BBC series (worth noting all series are available to enjoy right now).

This time around, Ashley Jensen plays new Detective Inspector Ruth Calder, who is sent back to her homeland of Shetland to take on a new investigation. There, she teams up with Tosh (Alison O’Donnell), the island's Acting Detective Inspector, after a local girl is found murdered in mysterious circumstances... but the deeper they dig, the more dark secrets they unearth. Can they catch the killer before it's too late? — Lucy Buglass

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

Lessons in Chemistry, based on the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, is a must-see drama set in America in the late 1950s and early 1960s — both for those who have read the book but also for anyone new to the brilliant story about chemist Elizabeth Zott.

When Elizabeth (Brie Larson) is fired from her job in a lab after becoming a single mother to her daughter, Madeline, she takes a job hosting Supper at Six which becomes a much-loved cooking show. But Elizabeth is no run-of-the-mill TV host and, to the frustration of her boss, she includes scientific information in the show. However, she soon becomes a surprise hit, igniting something in millions of suppressed housewives around the country. — Claire Crick

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 (BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: BBC)

If you've never watched Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One, then now is the time to get involved. With glitter, glamour and celebrities trying to master various mind-boggling dance routines, it is the perfect Saturday night family viewing.

This year's series is now beyond the half way point, meaning the remaining stars have all got their eye on that famous glitterball trophy. Also not to be missed is the Sunday night results show with a spectacular dance routine performed by the show's professional dancers.

All episodes of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 are available on iPlayer now if you want to catch up — as well as past seasons of the show. — Claire Crick

The Burning Girls (Paramount Plus)

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Burning Girls is a gripping horror series that follows a reverend (Samantha Morton) and her daughter (Ruby Stokes) who move to a small village, hoping for a fresh start after a difficult period back home in Nottingham.

But things take a dark turn when they begin to learn about the close-knit community's dark history, involving exorcisms, superstitions and more. The reverend soon finds herself targeted, and she realizes this place isn't exactly welcoming to newcomers... — Lucy Buglass

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 sees us making a return to the working-class town in North Wales, where Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world.

There's been plenty of ups and downs for Wrexham AFC, who are battling their way up the leagues, hoping to win their fight for promotion out of the National League and back into the English Football League. Led by manager Phil Parkinson, the series takes us behind the scenes once again, where we follow the players and fans who have never given up hope. — Lucy Buglass