What to watch on TV this week: Halftime, The Offer and The Old Man

Sunday, June 12 - Saturday, June 18 — This week's best of TV includes demon hunters, troubled police officers, high school sweethearts and the return of an actor who definitely isn't acting his age.

What to watch on TV this week... 7 not to miss

1. Dark Winds, Sunday, June 12, AMC/AMC Plus, 9 pm ET/PT

Zahn McClarnon stars in Dark Winds (Image credit: AMC)

This new six-part psychological thriller follows two Navajo police officers as they investigate a grisly double murder in their local Navajo Nation community. Zahn McClarnon takes the lead role as the tough and experienced Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, supported by his eager new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Set in 1971 and based on the popular novels by Tony Hillerman, the duo must also confront demons from their own past as their investigation leads them to question everything they hold dear. Executive produced by Robert Redford and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, expect a powerful story, beautifully shot, with plenty of supernatural intrigue and mystery.

2. Evil season 3, Sunday, June 12, Paramount Plus

The trio of investigators return for a third season. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Evil's trio of demon-hunting investigators return for a third season as the newly-ordained priest David Acosta (Mike Colter), forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) continue to dabble with the dark side. Picking up where season 2 ended, there's a whole new dynamic to contend with as the married Kristen and priest David grapple with the kiss they shared. David is troubled by "the entity," a mysterious group within the Catholic Church, and Ben is also struggling to cope under the pressure of the mounting pile of unsolved cases that are coming back to haunt him.

3. The Tony Awards, Sunday, June 12, CBS, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

The Oscar-winning Ariana DeBose will host the awards. (Image credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The 75th annual Tony Awards return to Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the best of Broadway. Hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, leading the nominations is A Strange Loop with an impressive 11, followed by MJ, the musical about Michael Jackson's life, with 10. The uplifting pop concert/play about the wives of the British King Henry VIII, Six, has eight, while Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, co-stars in The Music Man, are also both nominated. After a tricky time for all live entertainment venues, this year's Tonys will surely be sprinkled with an extra special dusting of magic as they proudly celebrate the return of their industry.

4. Halftime, Tuesday, June 14, Netflix

Strike a pose! (Image credit: Netflix)

Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez opens up about her life and career in an intimate one-off documentary that goes behind the scenes of her 2020 Super Bowl performance with Shakira. Cameras follow the singer as she talks about her reputation as a diva and reveals her future ambitions. There’s an insight into her role as mother to teenage twins, plus an interview with her fiancé Ben Affleck, after the high-profile couple reunited. Busier than ever with her professional and personal life exactly where she wants it, watch out world because "Jenny from the Block" is just getting started.

5. Love, Victor season 3, Wednesday, June 15, Disney Plus/Hulu

Michael Cimino returns to the title role. (Image credit: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)

Michael Cimino returns to Creekwood High School for a third and final season as student Victor Salazar. At the end of the second season, Victor finally decided between his two love interests and now viewers will learn who he has chosen. Will it be his boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or will he start a new relationship with Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)? And will his choice choose him in return? And who is that handsome new boy Nick? So many questions but will the gang find the answers they are looking for?

6. The Offer finale, Thursday, June 16, Paramount Plus

Miles Teller, Dan Fogler and Juno Temple star. (Image credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+)

Watching the behind-the-scenes story unfold of how one of the greatest movies of all time, The Godfather, was nearly never made has been a real hit with viewers. Based on the real-life experiences of producer Al Ruddy and with a fantastic cast, including Miles Teller as Al Ruddy, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola and star of Ted Lasso Juno Temple as Hollywood agent Bettye McCartt, the final episode is here. How does the troubled production overcome all its battles to ensure Mario Puzo's novel about the Mafia makes it onto the big screen.

7. The Old Man, Thursday, June 16, FX, 10 pm ET/PT

Jeff Bridges stars. (Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

In his first on screen role since 2018, legendary actor Jeff Bridges leads the cast of this action-packed new drama. Based on the bestselling novel by Thomas Perry, Bridges plays Dan Chase, who's been living off grid for decades after absconding from the CIA. But now he's been found and the only way to secure his future is to confront the past. Also starring John Lithgow (Dexter, The Crown) as FBI director Harold Harper and Amy Brenneman (Shining Girls) as Zoe McDonald, who befriends Dan while he's on the run, this promises to be a thrilling ride and, despite its title, certainly not about a man enjoying a relaxing retirement.

Sports highlights

NBA Finals

(Image credit: NBA)

It's been back and forth in the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, as the series is tied 2-2. Game 5 and game 6 are scheduled to take place over the next seven days, will one team be able to close out the series or will it come down to a deciding game 7 next Sunday, June 19?

Other sports highlights: