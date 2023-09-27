Who we hope to see in the Love Island Games cast

If you haven't heard, Love Island is adding another show to its repertoire with the Love Island Games.

In the new series, fan favorites from the various installments of Love Island in the UK, Australia, the US and beyond get a second chance to find love. They also get to play hard for the opportunity to be crowned champion of the Games. All this amounts to a high-stakes show where contestants again try to balance rollercoaster romances with dramatic recouplings and shocking new arrivals and eliminations.

Now if you're like us, you're eager to know who has been cast in the new series. Unfortunately, as of publication, Peacock has kept that information under lock and key. So while Love Island fans everywhere wait for the official casting news, the What to Watch team has taken the liberty to put together a list of who we'd like to see in the first season of Love Island Games. We managed to pull some names you may even be surprised to see.

Without further ado, here is our fantasy Love Island Games cast, broken down by franchise country.

Love Island UK

Maura Higgins

Mara Higgins on Love Island (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock via Getty Images)

Maura Higgins is one of the show's most well-known stars. She shot to stardom during the fifth season of the UK series where she finished in fourth place coupled up with Curtis Pritchard (who has been rumored to be in the new spin-off himself).

Since her Love Island run, she has gone on to launch fashion campaigns and host shows like Glow Up Ireland. Although Maura recently revealed she was in the early stages of a new relationship, a possible return to Love Island has been speculated, especially since she was appointed the social ambassador for Love Island USA season 5. — Martin Shore

Adam Collard

Adam Collard on Love Island (Image credit: ITV)

Could Adam Collard go for a hat trick and be the first islander to return to the franchise for a third time? He told Heat that he'd been approached for the upcoming Love Island All-Stars series, which is due to air in January 2024… but maybe the Love Island team will convince him to show up a little earlier.

The reality star took part in the fourth and eighth seasons of the UK series, and he recently took part in Celebs Go Dating, so it seems that his search for love is far from over. — Martin Shore

Danica Taylor

Danica Taylor (Image credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Professional dancer Danica was very unlucky in love throughout Love Island UK season 8. Despite being coupled up with six boys across her time in the show, she never really managed to find her perfect match. Unfortunately, her energetic presence didn't lead to her a lasting pairing.

She's remained popular with Love Island fans since her time on the show. Perhaps her wave of popularity will carry her to the shores of Fiji to film the new series.

— Martin Shore

Scott van-der-Sluis

Scott van-der-Sluis on Love Island (Image credit: ITV)

Scott became a bit of a hit during Love Island 2023 for not being afraid to speak his mind during some heated exchanges with the other islanders (especially during that confrontation with Mitch at the Grafties). He then cemented his position as a Love Island icon after making an appearance across the pond as a Love Island USA bombshell just weeks after the UK series.

Unfortunately for Scott, he didn't get to stick around for very long and got dumped after just one week on the US series. Maybe the Love Island team could tempt him back for another chance at love sooner rather than later. — Martin Shore

Love Island USA

Zeta Morrison

Zeta Morrison on Love Island USA (Image credit: Peacock)

Zeta may have been crowned the winner of Love Island USA season 4, but her fan-favorite romance with Timmy fizzled out months after the season wrapped. Provided she's single, as her social media doesn't seem to hint at a current romance, we think she'd be a great islander in Love Island Games.

Not only does she have a charismatic personality, but there is something about the way she screams "I've got a text" that is rather infectious and leaves you in anticipation. — Terrell Smith

Courtney Boerner

Courtney Boerner on Love Island USA (Image credit: Casey Durkin/Peacock)

Courtney was a ball of energy on season 4 of Love Island USA. She was also Zeta's BFF, which led to some endearing scenes. We think the two ladies could recapture some of that season 4 magic in Love Island Games.

Additionally, we have a hunch that Courtney will keep the other islanders on their toes, as in the past she was not shy about shaking things up and recoupling. Perhaps in the new series, she'll find someone who can truly capture her attention and also not turn their head whenever bombshells are added to the cast down the line.

— Terrell Smith

Imani Ayan

Imani on Love Island USA (Image credit: Sara Mally/Peacock)

Talk about a bubbly personality. Imani entered the Love Island USA season 5 villa with a radiant energy that shined throughout the competition. However, she is also not one to shy away from making her opinions known, evident in her final onscreen conversation with Kyle Darden, whom she was coupled with before dumping him and dismissing his "dangly earring."

After she broke things off with Kyle, it was evident she didn't have a match in the villa as things with Isiah "Zay" Harayda also fizzled. We hope she gets a real shot at love and the grand prize starting from the beginning of Love Island Games. — Terrell Smith

Carrington Rodriguez

Carrington on Love Island USA (Image credit: Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images)

Carrington was a contestant during season 2 of Love Island USA and managed to place fourth with his romantic partner Laurel Goldman. During his time on the show, Carrington was not afraid to couple up with different islanders, as he coupled with two other women before deciding to stay with Laurel. We admire Carrington for not just staying with a person for the sake of playing the game.

On a side note, if you watched Love Island USA season 2, you may not recognize Carrington these days, as he's clearly not shied away from the gym. — Terrell Smith

Rob Rausch

Rob Rausch on Love Island USA (Image credit: Peacock)

During Love Island USA season 5, Rob emerged as part of Casa Amor. He had a few of the women taking a double look at him if not for his Southern charm, for his unique profession as a snake wrangler. Although we thought there was a small chance he would have made his way into the actual villa with Carmen Kocourek, his Love Island experience unfortunately ended when none of the ladies made the leap to couple with him. If he made this memorable of an impression in a few days, imagine what he could do in a few weeks. — Terrell Smith

Love Island Australia

Tina Provis

Tina Provis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tina was one half of Love Island Australia season 3's winning couple with Mitch Hibberd, and the pair both headed back to the villa in the Australian edition's most recent season.

While they rekindled their romance during the 2022 season, Mitch confirmed at a later date that they'd split up for the second time, even though the pair have remained in touch. Maybe Tina will give Love Island another go this November with Love Island Games. — Martin Shore

Love Island South Africa

Libho Geza

Libho Geza on Love Island South Africa (Image credit: ITV )

Libho and his then-girlfriend Thimna Shooto were the winners of the lone season of Love Island South Africa, but have split since the show wrapped. With that being said, the fitness enthusiast and Rugby player was a great islander during his time on the series. He didn't really find himself in a messy triangle and managed to stay on the fringe of the drama. Every cast needs at least one person who can serve as Mr. Congeniality while being a serious threat in the competition.

Should he join Love Island Games, our only hope is that he won't rush into a relationship this go-around. — Terrell Smith

Chris Mouton

Chris Mouton on Love Island South Africa (Image credit: ITV)

Chris was someone that we don't think got a fair shot during his Love Island experience. He had a hard time making a genuine romantic connection with the women islanders and by the time he thought he found a bond with Kitty Kearney, he was eliminated. Chris was also unfairly labeled by some of his fellow islanders as someone who was just playing a game (considering there's a prize at the end of the season, we were confused by the negative insinuation).

All in all, Chris seemed like a nice guy who just needed someone more aligned with his type to walk into the Villa. Perhaps he could get that in Love Island Games.

Love Island Games premieres in the US on Peacock on Wednesday, November 1. The series is expected to make a debut sometime in the UK on ITVX.