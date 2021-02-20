Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream: How to watch Top Rank championship boxing online

Berchelt vs. Valdez is for the belt and for the pride of Mexico!

Berchelt vs. Valdez is a giant fight for Mexican boxing glory, and fight fans excited for championship boxing want to know how to watch Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream. This fight night will see two of the best super featherweight boxers square off for glory in the ring and in their shared home country of Mexico.

Miguel Berchelt hails from Cancun Mexico, and now this decorated champion is taking on a tough challenge from a fellow countryman. That’s Oscar Valdez, who is a native of Norales, Mexico and an undefeated former world champion looking to become a two division champ.

This World Championship boxing match is expected to bring bell to bell action and maybe even a knockout finish, but you don’t need to pay extra Pay-Per-View charges to watch. You can see Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez available on ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+) or as part of the Disney Bundle .

When is Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream?

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez is broadcasting on Saturday, February 20 from the Top Rank Boxing bubble inside of the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. This boxing event night starts with the Prelims at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN+. Then the Main Card will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast of Berchelt vs. Valdez will be on Premier Sports 1 which is a part of the Premier Pass Online. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 3 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 6 a.m. British time.

How to watch Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream in the U.S.

The Berchelt vs. Valdez fight night event is available on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire night of fights starting at 6:30 p.m. and running all the way to the Berchelt vs. Valdez main event. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports.

You can also watch Berchelt vs. Valdez and all the other sports from ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle. Fans get something for the whole family with movies and magic from Disney+, the hottest TV shows and originals on Hulu, and exclusive sports on ESPN+ for one low price.

You can also watch the Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream event in the United States on ESPN. This major boxing championship fight is available wherever you can stream the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

You can access ESPN online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Fubo TV recently added ESPN and ESPN2 to their package that already has tons of other popular channels. (See all Fubo TV channels.)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ESPN, so Hulu with Live TV has all you need to see Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream main event. Hulu also has a wide variety of other live sports channels for other boxing, UFC, or major league sports. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .)

Sling TV’s Orange Plan has ESPN streaming online with Top Rank Boxing for only $10 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get Fox and FS1 for more boxing from the PBC promotion. (See all Sling TV channels .)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every fight, game, or other competition. It includes ESPN so YouTube TV is all set for Berchelt vs. Valdez. For $65, the service also has Fox and FS1 to give boxing fans fights from the PBC in addition to Top Rank Boxing. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Meanwhile AT&T TV has plans that include ESPN, but for big sports fans you can also step up to include tons of regional sports networks to watch your local teams play other sports too.

Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez — The Main Event Preview

BERCHELT VS. VALDEZ SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 6:30 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 10 p.m., ESPN+ and ESPN The Main Event fight card • Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez • Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Jayson Velez • Esquiva Falcao vs. Artur Akavov Prelims • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Luis Alberto Veron • Xander Zayas vs. James Martin • Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez • Sonny Conto vs. Waldo Cortes • Javier Martinez vs. Billy Warner • Omar Rosario vs. Uriel Villanueva

Miguel "The Scorpion" Berchelt (37-1) is the reigning WBC Super Featherweight Champion and one of the elite fighters hailing from Mexico. Berchet has held this title for over four years, after taking it from Francisco Vargas with a knockout late win. Since then he’s had a solid run of defenses, including running it back with Vargas in May of 2019. In that fight, Berchelt finished things up in just six rounds, beating Vargas so badly that his trainer threw in the towel.

The title picture at 130 pounds, which is called both Super Featherweight and Junior Lightweight, is a bit of a mess right now, but Berchelt could have a chance to pick up more belts if he plays his cards right. Jamel Herring holds the WBO belt and he’s also a Top Rank fighter, so that matchup could make an appealing unification fight later this year. Also the IBF title was just lost by JoJo Diaz on the scales, as he came in way overweight before his title defense draw earlier this year. If Berchelt wants to go chasing championships, the opportunity is there if he can first defeat Valdez.

Oscar Valdez (28-0) is undefeated and a former WBO world champion from one weight class down as a featherweight, and now he has his mind set on being a two division world champ. Valdez won the title at 126 pounds in July 2016, and he held that title for just under three years before jumping up in weight. Now that he’s had two knockout victories in his two fights at 130 pounds, Valdez looks primed for a shot at a title.

Valdez has something big in common with Berchelt beyond their Mexican heritage. Both fighters have high career knockout rates. Valdez has a total of 22 knockouts in 28 wins, and Berchelt has 33 knockouts in 37 wins. Valdez hails from northern Mexico in an area close to the Arizona border, while Berchelt is from the famous coastal city of Cancún. While Canelo is still the most popular Mexican boxer active, this fight will certainly have the entire country watching and the outcome could shift alliances for years to come.

How to watch Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream in the U.K.

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Berchelt vs. Valdez online with Premier Sports through the Premier Player online. Coverage of the Undercard fights begins at 3 a.m. British time, and the championship main event starts at 6 a.m. Sunday February 21 British time.

This world championship boxing fight night is being broadcast in the U.K. on the Premier Sports channels. Premier Sports 1 will be the channel with boxing coverage starting at 10:30 p.m. British time and running all night long until the Berchelt vs. Valdez Main Events at 6 a.m. BST.

Premier Sports is available as part of several pay TV packages in the U.K., including Sky. However, you can sign up for a streaming only package called Premier Player Online Only for £9.99 a month.

How to watch Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream

Berchelt vs. Valdez will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home for Top Rank boxing, including heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

In the U.K., Berchelt vs. Valdez will stream in the Premier Sports Player app, available for iOS and Android . The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or sent to some smart TV models from LG and Samsung to watch on your big screen.

How much will Berchelt vs. Valdez live stream cost?

Berchelt vs. Valdez is on ESPN+, which costs $6 a month or $60 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of combat sports like Top Rank Boxing and UFC. Sign up for ESPN+ today, either by itself or as part of the Disney Bundle , and you can see Berchelt vs. Valdez on February 20.