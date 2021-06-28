Can you watch IMDb TV without ads?

IMDb TV is an example of the increasingly popular AVOD streaming services that feature advertising in front of and intermittently during content. These can range from free standalone services like IMDb TV to versions of other streaming services, like Hulu, HBO Max and Peacock.

The latter services also have more expensive premium subscription packages that remove the ads and allow viewers to watch their content uninterrupted — in certain cases these premium subscriptions also offer additional content not available in the discounted, ad-based packages.

So, does IMDb TV have a way to skip the ads and access its library of classic movies and TV shows, as well as its original content, without needing to watch advertising? Well, yes and no. Let me explain.

How to watch IMDb TV content without ads

As explained above, IMDb TV is one of the free iterations of an AVOD streaming service. All of the content available on IMDb TV costs nothing for a viewer to start watching. Thus, the platform is supported entirely by the advertising it runs during viewing sessions, which cannot be skipped. That’s the no part of the equation.

There is a way to watch the movies and TV shows that are available on IMDb TV without having to also view ads, but that requires a workaround with IMDb TV’s parent company, Amazon.

If there’s an IMDb TV title that is available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, you can do so to watch it without any ads. One way to do this is by visiting the title’s IMDb page and clicking the “More watch options” tab. This will launch a pop-up with where else the title is available online. If it is available on Amazon Prime Video for rental or purchase, you can click on that link and it will automatically take you to its Amazon Prime Video page.

No titles can be purchased or downloaded directly from IMDb TV. This also means that they cannot be viewed offline. However, if rented or purchased through Amazon Prime Video, users can watch the acquired content offline on compatible devices.