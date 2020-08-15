Source: Cordcutters (Image credit: Cordcutters)

ESPN+ is a live sports streaming service available to anyone, so it doesn't require a cable subscription. And that makes it popular with people who are looking to add some sports to their streaming setup. The service is also a hit with fans of the exclusive sports available only on ESPN+, like UFC, FA Cup soccer, or Top Rank boxing. There may no longer be a free trial, but here is how to sign up for ESPN+.

How to sign up for ESPN+

Visit the ESPN+ splash page . Click the button labeled Sign Up Now. Log in with your ESPN.com account. If you don't have an account, you can click Sign Up link to create one. You can also login with Facebook if you prefer. Enter your payment information, including credit card and billing information, or choose to link to PayPal. Click Buy ESPN+. Check the information to make sure it is correct, and that you have selected the correct plan for you. ESPN+ will show you how much you will be billed, and when it will renew. You will see a Success page if everything is done correctly. Click Get Started to start watching ESPN+ as part of your free trial.

Congratulations. You're now signed up for ESPN+. While there is no free trial available , you can watch as much as you want in the first month for only $6. Now is the time to setup the ESPN app so you can watch ESPN+ on your TV . Remember to check back before the end of the month if you decide to send ESPN+ to the locker room and cancel it. Otherwise, stick around and enjoy some of the best live sports streaming anywhere.

