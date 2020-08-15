How to sign up for ESPN+
By Roy Delgado
ESPN+ is a live sports streaming service available to anyone, so it doesn't require a cable subscription. And that makes it popular with people who are looking to add some sports to their streaming setup. The service is also a hit with fans of the exclusive sports available only on ESPN+, like UFC, FA Cup soccer, or Top Rank boxing. There may no longer be a free trial, but here is how to sign up for ESPN+.
How to sign up for ESPN+
- Visit the ESPN+ splash page .
- Click the button labeled Sign Up Now.
- Log in with your ESPN.com account. If you don't have an account, you can click Sign Up link to create one. You can also login with Facebook if you prefer.
- Enter your payment information, including credit card and billing information, or choose to link to PayPal. Click Buy ESPN+.
- Check the information to make sure it is correct, and that you have selected the correct plan for you. ESPN+ will show you how much you will be billed, and when it will renew.
- You will see a Success page if everything is done correctly.
- Click Get Started to start watching ESPN+ as part of your free trial.
Congratulations. You're now signed up for ESPN+. While there is no free trial available , you can watch as much as you want in the first month for only $6. Now is the time to setup the ESPN app so you can watch ESPN+ on your TV . Remember to check back before the end of the month if you decide to send ESPN+ to the locker room and cancel it. Otherwise, stick around and enjoy some of the best live sports streaming anywhere.
