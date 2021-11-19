How to watch Cowboys vs Chiefs NFL week 11 game

If you like high scoring, big play NFL games (defense occasionally optional) then you will probably want to make sure to be in front of the TV for the week 11 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs. The late afternoon marquee game, Cowboys vs Chiefs is set for Sunday, Nov. 21, at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

While Cowboys vs Chiefs is one of the most exciting matchups of the week, it’s not the only one. On the docket there are the likes of Colts vs Bills, Steelers vs Chargers, Giants vs Buccaneers and more.

However, most of the country will be able to tune in to Cowboys vs Chiefs if they want to, so here is everything you need to know about the game, from a quick matchup preview to just exactly how you can watch.

Cowboys vs Chiefs matchup preview

The Cowboys vs Chiefs game is going to be all about the offenses, as both teams field top-four units in the league. Will it come down to who has the ball last, or will one of the defenses be able to make a stop?

Coming into this game it is the Cowboys that have the best offense in the league both in terms of yards per game (433.9) and points per game (31.6). They have scored more than 35 points in five of their nine games so far this season. A big reason for that success is the return of Dak Prescott. After suffering a season-ending injury early in 2020, the Pro Bowl quarterback has reminded everyone how good he is, throwing for 2,341 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Only three other teams are averaging more passing yards per game than Prescott and the Cowboys.

Of course, Prescott has quite the supporting cast around him. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has 663 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while relief back Tony Pollard has added 445 yards of his own. The Cowboys also feature the receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, who have combined for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns; tight end Dalton Schultz is also having a solid year catching the ball (438 yards, three touchdowns).

The Chiefs have their own stud at quarterback, former MVP and Super Bowl-winner Patrick Mahomes. Though Mahomes has been a bit more turnover prone this season than he has in the last couple, opposing teams may be concerned to hear that he has gone two games without throwing a pick and is coming off a 406 yard and five touchdown performance against the Raiders; so far the exclamation point to a three-game winning streak that has put the Chiefs back in first place in their division.

The Chiefs also have a pair of dynamic receiving weapons in wide receiver Tyrek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, who have a combined 1,602 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Chiefs could be getting some reinforcements as well in the form of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While Edwards-Helaire’s status for Sunday’s game is still TBD, things are pointing in that direction and he could be a big help in giving the Chiefs some more balance.

But the $1,000,000 for this game is will either defense be able to make a stop. If you’re going by the numbers, Dallas is the more likely to manage it. Kansas City’s defense ranks 26th in the league and is giving up an average of 373.2 yards per game, while Dallas ranks 15th at 354 yards per game; they also have Trevon Diggs, who will look to add to his eight interceptions already this season by snagging some off Mahomes.

The game is in Kansas City, however, always a tough place to play. All things considered, the oddsmakers are giving the edge right now to the chiefs, favoring them by 2.5 points.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chiefs in the U.S.

As the nationally televised late afternoon game, practically the entire country will get Fox’s broadcast of Cowboys vs Chiefs; here’s 506Sports.com’s NFL broadcast map just in case you want to check.

Fox is one of the four major networks, with local stations in essentially every TV market in the U.S. That means that the channel, and therefore the Cowboys vs Chiefs game, is available to anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna that receives the local Fox station or a subscription to a live TV streaming service carrying Fox, which includes FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

If you have either a pay-TV or live TV streaming service subscription, you also have the ability to watch the Cowboys vs Chiefs via the Watch Fox Sports app or on FoxSports.com.

Can’t watch the game live, an on-demand broadcast of the game is available for NFL Game Pass subscribers. This subscription service is now being offered for $9.99 per month and allows U.S. subscribers to watch full game broadcasts or condensed versions (all plays, no filler) on-demand (live games are not available).

How to watch the Cowboys vs Chiefs in the U.K.

Sky Sports offers U.K. viewers two NFL games a week, and this week the Cowboys vs Chiefs has made the cut. Airing on Sky Sports NFL channel, the Cowboys vs Chiefs game will begin at 9:15 p.m. GMT for U.K. viewers.

NFL Game Pass is also an option for international viewers, including in the U.K. But what makes the international service different than what fans in the U.S. can get is that it includes live streams of NFL games, as well on-demand replays. For more information, visit the NFL Game Pass website.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chiefs from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself somewhere in the world not showing the Cowboys vs Chiefs game, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .