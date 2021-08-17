How to watch New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL preseason game

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have played each other in two Super Bowls, most recently in 2017 and with each team winning one. This preseason matchup between the two squads is a far cry from those games, but both bases of passionate fans are sure to have an interest in what transpires on the field this Thursday, Aug. 19.

Playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles game is the first for week two of the 2021 NFL preseason. Because of the new 18-game schedule for the regular season, it is also the second-to-last game of the preseason, which typically means starters will get a longer look.

Read on below for a game preview and how to tune in for all the gridiron action.

Patriots vs. Eagles matchup preview

Things are drastically different for both the Patriots and Eagles from when they met in Super Bowl LII in 2017. The Patriots no longer have the GOAT Tom Brady and the Eagles have seen the departure of both their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles and head coach Doug Pederson, as well as the oft-injured potential franchise quarterback Carson Wentz. After down years in 2020 that saw each team miss the playoffs (the first time since 2009 for the Patriots), they are hoping to bounce back in 2021.

While the Patriots have said goodbye to Brady, they still have arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick, so you can never count them out. Still, the biggest storyline for the Patriots is the quarterback battle between incumbent starter and former MVP Cam Newton and the rookie Mac Jones. In the Patriots’ first preseason game, both Newton and Jones had respectable, if not overly flashy, outings. Either way, the Patriots are no longer the proverbial favorites in the AFC East, as the Buffalo Bills are the defending division champs and will be most pundits’ pick to do so again.

For the Eagles, it’s a brand new start, which raises a lot of potential questions. Will new head coach Nick Sirianni prove to be a good hire? Is second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts the answer? Can 2021 first-round pick Devonta Smith revitalize a wanting wide receiver group? Can the offensive and defensive lines, easily the team’s biggest strength, stay healthy? It’ll take some time to get clearer answers on these questions, but Hurts got the ball rolling with a solid outing in the first preseason game.

Like all preseason games, it will be more about evaluation than actual results, but both the Patriots and Eagles have plenty to keep an eye on in this one.

How to watch New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff for the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles game is set for Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is the only NFL preseason game scheduled for Aug. 19 and will be available to watch across the country on NFL Network.

NFL Network is a cable channel, meaning that you’ll need either a cable or streaming subscription that includes the NFL Network to be able to watch the game on TV. Streaming options include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and the recently added Hulu with Live TV. Sling TV is the cheapest option, with the NFL Network being available with the Sling TV Blue package, which costs $35 per month and offers 43 total channels. To get the full lineup of Sling TV channels, you add the Sling TV Orange package with Blue for a monthly total of $50.

Live streams of NFL games are also available through NFL.com and the NFL app, but you will need to authenticate that you are subscribed to a service that has NFL Network.

For fans in New England and Philadelphia, the games may actually appear on regional sports networks, so be sure to check local listings to ensure where the game will be available.

NFL preseason action can be viewed from anywhere in the world if you use the proper tools, in this case a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.