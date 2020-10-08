How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros live stream AL Division Series online

The A's are hoping to pitch their way past the Astros this week.

Baseball fans from NorCal to H-Town are pumped for the Playoffs, and they want to learn how to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros live stream in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week. These division mates know each other very well, and this year the Athletics won the day against the Astros, seven games to three. Will that translate into a one sided AL Division Series? Stream these games to find out.

Here is how you can watch this AL Division Series online featuring the Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros live stream in the U.S.

UPCOMING ATHLETICS VS. ASTROS GAMES All times shown are Eastern. Thursday, Oct. 8 • Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros, Game 4, 3:30 p.m., TBS Friday, Oct. 9 • Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros, Game 5 (if necessary), 3:30 p.m., TBS

The Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros ALDS started on Monday, October 5 from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. All MLB Postseason series from this round on will take place at preselected locations instead of home stadiums. All five games of the series will air on TBS.

You can access TBS online on five of the largest live TV streaming services.

Sling TV has TBS streaming online as part of either the Orange Plan or Blue Plan for only $20 for your first month. You can upgrade to the combined Orange + Blue Plan to get most MLB Playoffs games among the live streaming services. (See all Sling TV channels.)

YouTube TV is a highly recommended option for fans who want to see every game, and it includes TBS for Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros. For $65, the service includes the channels you need for all the national MLB Playoffs games. (See all YouTube TV channels .)

Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials. It offers ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have MLB Network. (See all Hulu with Live TV channels .) Meanwhile AT&T TV Now has a plan that can get all the channels, but it will cost you $110 a month.

Learn how to watch the entire 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream online.

Fubo TV no longer includes TBS, so fans looking for the Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros series should look at other options. (See all Fubo TV channels .)

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros AL Division Series Preview

The Oakland Athletics (36-24) started the playoffs off flat, but rallied to beat the White Sox in the AL Wild Card series. They hit well enough to support an incredible game 2 performance by starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, with home runs by Marcus Semien and Khris Davis. They needed a comeback in game three, but Chad Pinder delivered with a bases loaded single that put the A’s ahead for good. They’ll need more focused play if they are going to beat an experienced playoff team this round.

The Houston Astros (29-31) strange 2020 season continues for another round after they swept the Twins in the Wild Card round. The Astros forgot all about their regular season losing record and their lack of depth in starting pitching. Both Wild Card series wins for the Astros were by long relief pitchers Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier. Shortstop Carlos Correa had a big series going 3-6 with two walks, a home run and two runs scored. Look for the Astros to move quickly to the bullpen again in this series.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, you can still see lots of postseason baseball action. The Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros live stream ALDS will be on BT Sport ESPN channel starting Monday.

You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see many MLB Playoffs games along with Bundesliga, Premier League football and tons of other sports with a BT Sport Pass.

The Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros on BT Sport Pass will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen. Check the BT Sport schedule each day, as games will be on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN.

Watch the 2020 MLB Playoffs live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with the baseball and other sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros live stream in Canada

Canadians who are baseball fans have a great option for live streaming the Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros AL Division Series. Sportsnet Now is a sports streaming service that doesn’t require an expensive cable package, and it has the Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros AL Division games as well as other Canadian and U.S. sports events.

The Sportsnet Now app is available for mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch SportsNet now on TV with their apps for Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They also support Chromecast. The MLB Playoff games will be on SportsNet, SportsNet1, SportsNetNow and SportsNet360.

Sportsnet Now offers two monthly plans. You can stream the essentials including the full lineup of MLB Playoff games for $20 per month. Otherwise, you can choose their *Now+* package to add more Canadian sports, including hundreds more hockey games, for $28 per month.