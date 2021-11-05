How to watch Packers vs Chiefs NFL week 9 game

It was likely that the NFL thought when they scheduled the Green Bay Packers to play the Kansas City Chiefs in week nine that they thought it would be a marquee matchup of two of the best teams in the league featuring two of the best quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. This Sunday’s Packers vs Chiefs game is filled with plenty of intrigue, but not necessarily for the reasons the NFL likely thought.

The headline heading into the Packers vs Chiefs games, which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, is that Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will not be playing after it was revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, which will force him to quarantine for at least 10 days. It’s a development that will have massive implications for this game.

The week nine NFL schedule features 14 games, including Titans vs Rams on Sunday Night Football and Bears vs Steelers on Monday Night Football. Read on below for a matchup preview and how you can watch Packers vs Chiefs this weekend.

Packers vs Chiefs matchup preview

The whole complexion of this Packers vs Chiefs game has changed as a result of the positive test for Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay, who is 7-1 and has looked like one of the best teams in the NFL, will now have to go with their second-year back-up quarterback Jordan Love. For the Chiefs, after a rough start to their season, if they can take advantage of the absence of Rodgers they could build momentum for a second-half rally.

Rodgers may not have been lighting the stat sheet on fire this season, though he has been playing at an extremely high level and leading the Packers to their great start. Now, after coming off their best win of the season against the Arizona Cardinals, they must hand the reins over to Love, who is making his first NFL start in the hostile environment of Arrowhead Stadium. The Packers hope that Love will be their quarterback of the future (his drafting was part of the reason Rodgers has been displeased with the franchise), but he has only thrown seven regular-season passes in his career so far, so it’s anybody’s guess how he plays on Sunday.

If there’s any silver lining it is that Love will get the Packers best wide receiver, Davante Adams, back after he missed the team’s week 8 game because he had to go through COVID protocol. Adams is one of the most talented players in the league and has been Rodgers’ favorite target all season; even with missing a game, Adams has 500 more receiving yards than any other Packers player.

The Packers may be more inclined to run the ball with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, just like they did in their win against the Cardinals, where the duo rushed for a combined 137 yards and a touchdown.

They’ll also likely need a strong performance from their defense, which has been among the best in the NFL this season, allowing 331.8 yards per game (seventh in the league) and 20.9 points per game (ninth in the league).

The Chiefs, even with their struggles, still have one of the best offenses in the league, averaging more than 400 yards per game and being top 10 in scoring. Patrick Mahomes, along with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, have not had many issues moving the ball, where they have struggled is with turning the ball over. Mahomes has thrown a league-leading 10 interceptions in eight games; his career high for a season is 12. The Packers are tied for third in the league, having forced 14 turnovers.

Kansas City will want to turn this game into a shootout, so as to put the pressure on Love to make plays. If they are not able to score against the Packers defense then that will give more of a chance for the Packers to be conservative in their game plan and chip away at a Chiefs defense that has been one of the worst in the league this season. But a high scoring affair would put the onus on the Packer's young QB.

The Chiefs desperately need this win as well. At 4-4 they are not in their typical spot of recent years leading the AFC. Still, they are only a game and a half behind the division-leading Las Vegas Raiders, with two matchups on the docket with them, including next week.

When Aaron Rodgers was still expected to play in this game, the oddsmakers essentially had it as a toss-up, giving the Chiefs a 1 point edge at home. Now, however, Kansas City is favored by 7.5 points.

How to watch Packers vs Chiefs

As the nationally televised late afternoon game, practically the entire country will get Fox’s broadcast of Packers vs Chiefs; here’s 506Sports.com’s NFL broadcast map just in case you want to check.

Fox is one of the four major networks, with local stations in essentially every TV market in the U.S. That means that the channel, and therefore the Packers vs Chiefs game, is available to anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription, a TV antenna that receives the local Fox station or a subscription to a live TV streaming service carrying Fox, which includes FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

If you have either a pay-TV or live TV streaming service subscription, you also have the ability to watch the Packers vs Chiefs via the Watch Fox Sports app or on FoxSports.com.

Can’t watch the game live, an on-demand broadcast of the game is available for NFL Game Pass subscribers. This subscription service is now being offered for $9.99 per month and allows U.S. subscriber to watch full game broadcasts or condensed versions (all plays, no filler) on-demand (live games are not available).

How to watch Packers vs Chiefs in the U.K.

Sky Sports brings U.K. viewers a pair of NFL games every week, with the Packers vs Chiefs being one of this week’s games (the other is the Cleveland Browns vs the Cincinnati Bengals).

The Packers vs Chiefs games will air on Sky Sports NFL channel at 9:15 p.m. local time.

How to watch Packers vs Chiefs from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself outside of an area showing the Packers vs Chiefs game, be it in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN.