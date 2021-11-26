How to watch Rams vs Packers NFL week 12 game

As the NFL season heads into December, we have a great picture of what teams are true Super Bowl contenders, which makes this NFL week 12 Rams vs Packers game all the more enticing as they both have legitimate shots to be the best in the NFC. Taking place at Lambeau Field, fans from across the country will be able to watch Rams vs Packers on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

This is just one of the many high profile games for week 12. Football fans we’re already treated to a full day of football on Thanksgiving, now, in addition to the Rams vs Packers, the slate includes Titans vs Patriots, Browns vs Ravens on Sunday Night and Seattle vs Washington on Monday Night.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the Rams vs Packers game.

Rams vs Packers matchup preview

The Los Angeles Rams started this season on a tear, winning seven of their first eight games with quarterback Matthew Stafford playing the best football of his career. However, the Rams have found themselves in the midst of a two-game losing streak and in need of a bounce back.

The first place that needs improvement, surprisingly, is the Rams' sixth-ranked offense. In their two recent losses the Rams only scored 16 and 10 points; Stafford has thrown two interceptions in both games; and the running game has been wanting, with 149 yards combined in the two games.

Not helping matters was that wide receiver Robert Woods injured himself and is now out for the season. While Cooper Kupp is leading the league in receiving, he needs help. The Rams hope they have that in Odell Beckham Jr., who they signed in free agency a couple of weeks ago. Having had a bye week to get acclimated in the system, Beckham''s involvement would go a long way into helping Stafford return to his early season form, a necessity if the team truly wants to contend.

On defense, the Rams overall are a bit more middle of the pack than many might have thought at the beginning of the season (they rank 12th overall), but they are still one of the best teams in the league at getting sacks, particularly with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is also having another good year, forcing 10 pass break-ups and snagging three interceptions on the year.

Can that D contain Aaron Rodgers? The reigning league MVP is coming off a big game where he threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns, though ultimately the Packers lost a close game to the Vikings. Despite all the off-field issues that Rodgers has had this year, he is still playing some excellent football and has the Packers on the verge of winning their division.

After some injuries, Rodgers’ offensive weapons are getting healthy again, just in time for the team to make a push for the top overall seed in the NFC (starting running back Aaron Jones, however, is still questionable for this game against the Rams). These returns will give some added juice to an offense that may not have the overall statistics, but have proven to be able to strike when needed.

The defense, meanwhile, has been much more consistent. The unit ranks seventh in the league in total defense, but are particularly good against the pass, which will be key in this game against the Rams. They’re also good at creating turnovers.

The pundits view this game as a relative toss-up, but at the moment the oddsmakers are giving the edge, just barely, to the Rams by 1.5 points.

How to watch the Rams vs Packers in the U.S.

The Rams vs Packers game is Fox’s game of the week, meaning that it will be available for most of the country (though double check with the weekly NFL broadcast map from 506sports.com . Fox is one of the four major networks in the U.S. that has a local station serving essentially all TV markets and as a result included as part of any traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription service. Other options for viewing the game include using a TV antenna to receive the local Fox station signal or subscribing to a live TV streaming service that provides viewers with their local Fox station, like FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

For those viewers who are signed up for either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service, they can also watch Rams vs Packers on either the Fox Sports website or the Fox Sports Live app by using their service’s login credentials.

If you can’t watch the Rams vs Packers live, NFL Game Pass gives subscribers (now $9.99 per month) the ability to watch replays of all NFL games on-demand. The full TV broadcast or a condensed version that features just the plays are available. Live games are not available through NFL Game Pass for U.S. subscribers.

How to watch Rams vs Packers in the U.K.

Sky Sports brings U.K. viewers a pair of NFL games every week, with the Rams vs Packers being one of this week’s games. Rams vs Packers will air on Sky Sports NFL channel at 9:15 p.m. local time.

How to watch Rams vs Packers from anywhere in the world

If you have found yourself outside of an area showing the Rams vs Packers game, be it in the U.S. or anywhere in the world, a virtual private network (VPN) can be the tool you need to watch the game live.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .