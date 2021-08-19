How to watch Serie A online in 2021: how to live stream every game

Here's how to watch Serie A online in 2021 — don't miss a game!

Serie A is the top tier of Italian football, making it equal to the English Premier League, the Bundesliga in Germany, or La Liga in Spain. Like these other leagues, the 2021/22 Serie A season is just about to get underway!

Last season was dominated by Inter Milan (known in Italy as Internazionale) who were confirmed as league champions in May 2021 with four rounds left to play. They finished with 91 points, 12 points ahead of AC Milan. This became their first league title since 2009/10 and put a stop to Juventus' nine-year streak as Serie A title winners.

Here's how to watch Serie A online wherever you are in the world!

How to watch Serie A online in the USA

Serie A's got a new home in the United States this season. CBS Sports secured the exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Supercoppa Italiana for the next three years earlier this year, so now you'll find Serie A soccer on Paramount+.

This new deal will see over 400 Italian club matches airing exclusively on Paramount+, including all 380 games from Serie A. Select matches will also be televised on other CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Network.

Serie A isn't the only soccer competition you'll find on Paramount+. CBS already had the rights to the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, the NWSL, and Argentina's Liga Profesional de Futbol, among others.

Alongside international football, you'll also find college basketball and football, golf, and the NFL on CBS. That's on top of all the Paramount+ Originals, films, and TV shows that are already available on the platform as well.

There are currently two plans Paramount+ plans on offer: an ad-supported "Essential" plan that costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year (and does not include your local live CBS station). If you want to watch without ads and get access to your local CBS station, you can opt for the "Premium" plan which costs $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year).

How to watch Serie A online from outside your country

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch Serie A online in the UK

From now until 2024, Serie A has a brand new home in the UK. BT Sport won the rights to the Italian league for the next three seasons, meaning you'll find around 200 games of top Italian football every year exclusively on BT Sport.

There's a range of packages available depending on whether you get TV or broadband from BT. If you just want access to BT Sport, you can grab a monthly pass for £25. This is a rolling contract, with no up front fee and gets you 30 days' worth of access to all 5 BT Sport channels.

This means you can get access to competitions including the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, the English Premier Legue the FA Cup, as well as Premiership rugby, WWE, UFC and the MotoGP.

What teams are in Serie A this season?

Like the Premier League, the teams in Serie A change every season. Twenty teams take part in the league—the seventeen best teams from the last season alongside three new teams promoted up from Serie B, the second league

Crotone, Benevento and Parma found themselves at the bottom of the league last season, so they were relegated to play in Serie B for the 2021/22 season.

The current twenty teams set to play in Serie A this season are:

Atalanta

Bologna

Cagliari

Empoli (promoted)

Fiorentina

Genoa

Hellas Verona

Inter Milan

Juventus

Lazio

AC Milan

Napoli

Roma

Salernitana (promoted)

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

Spezia Calcio

Torino

Udinese

Venezia (promoted)

Upcoming Serie A fixtures

Below you'll find a list of upcoming Serie A matches, as well as where and when you can watch them.

Please note: not all games will be televised in the UK.

Saturday August 21

Hellas Verona v Sassuolo - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ / 5:30 pm BST

Internazionale v Genoa - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ / 5:30 pm BST

Empoli v Lazio - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport Extra 1

Torino v Atalanta - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport 1HD

Sunday August 22

Bologna v Salernitana - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ / 5:30 pm BST on BT Sport Extra 1

Udinese v Juventus - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network / 5:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1HD

Napoli v Venezia - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport Extra 1

Roma v Fiorentina - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport 1HD

Monday August 23

Cagliari v Spezia - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ / 5:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1HD

Sampdoria v AC Milan - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport 1HD

Friday August 27

Atalanta v Bologna - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ / 5:30 pm BST on BT Sport Extra 2

Lazio v Spezia - 12:30pm EST on Paramount+ / 5:30 pm BST on BT Sport 2HD

Fiorentina v Torino - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport Extra 2

Juventus v Empoli - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport 2HD

Sunday August 29

Genoa v Napoli - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network / 5:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1HD

Sassuolo v Sampdoria - 12:30 pm EST on Paramount+ / 5:30 pm BST on BT Sport 2HD

AC Milan v Cagliari - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+/ 7:45 pm BST on BT Sport 1HD

Salernitana v Roma - 2:45 pm EST on Paramount+ / 7:45 pm BST BT Sport Extra 2