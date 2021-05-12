How to watch the FA Cup Final 2021 live online

The FA Cup final is nearly upon us. This is the 140th FA Cup final, and, although this tournament has been hampered like every other live sport by COVID-19, the end is now just days away. 124 teams entered, but now only two remain.

Unsurprisingly, this year’s FA Cup final will see two teams from the Premier League fighting for supremacy in the oldest football tournament on the planet. Following their 1-0 defeats of Manchester City and Southampton back in April, EPL teams Chelsea and Leicester City are poised to face off this Saturday.

Guy Mowbray, who’ll be commentating on his seventh Final for the BBC in the UK, tells us he's expecting a close match

"I expect this to be one of the most evenly contested finals we’ve seen, and there will be plenty of personal battles all over the pitch. The Chelsea defence, including former Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell, is very organised, and the Blues have a great goalkeeper in clean-sheet specialist Edouard Mendy. But they’ll need to be at their best against Kelechi Iheanacho, who is in prime form, and Jamie Vardy, who might not be scoring at the moment, but who is creating lots of chances.

"In midfield, another former Leicester player, N’Golo Kante, is up against Wilfried Ndide, who is just as good as Kante in my opinion, alongside the outstanding Youri Tielemans. I’m confident Chelsea striker Timo Werner will eventually start scoring goals, but the Leicester back three – Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, and Caglar Soyuncu — is a magnificent unit. This game really is too close to call."

Wembley Stadium will have a limited number of supporters on site to watch the final, but if you’re watching from home, here’s our guide on how to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in the 2021 FA Cup final!

How to watch the 2021 FA Cup Final in the United States

In the US, it really couldn’t be easier to watch the FA Cup final. All you’ll need to be able to tune in is an ESPN+ subscriber.

ESPN+ is the streaming service from the eponymous sports network, and if you’re a serious sports fan subscribing is probably a no-brainer. Among other sports, ESPN+ gets you access to live MLS and English football matches, MLB, cricket, rugby and boxing.

If you’re not already an ESPN+ subscriber, picking up ESPN+ isn’t going to break the bank. You can either subscribe for $5.99 a month or pay $59.99 for an annual subscription.

You can also grab ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle, which will get you everything on ESPN alongside access to the huge library of on-demand entertainment available on Disney+ and everything on Hulu to boot. The best part? It's only $13.99 a month, so you're basically getting three streaming services for the price of two.

How to watch the 2021 FA Cup Final in the United Kingdom

UK football fans have plenty of options when it comes to the FA Cup Final this year. The match is being shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer , BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

Your best option will be watching on TV or on BBC iPlayer, as this won’t cost you a penny (as long as you’re paying your TV license fee!). If you’d prefer to catch the match on BT Sport, you can grab 30 days of contract-free access with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 a month. Head to the BT Sport website for more info!

The FA Cup final kicks off at 5:15pm BST on Saturday 15 May.