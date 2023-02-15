How to watch the Genesis Invitational: stream the golf tournament online

Golf fans around the world are preparing for The Genesis Invitational, taking place between February 16 and 19. This PGA Tour event is set to feature legendary golfer Tiger Woods as well as many other top players.

This is Woods' first tournament in seven months, as he looks to compete with current top players like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

The Genesis Invitational takes place at Riviera Country Club, just outside Los Angeles. Since 1926 it's been hosted in 11 different clubs and gone through many different names too, most popularly the Los Angeles Open.

The tournament has a purse of $20 million, the biggest so far this year, making the tournament a big draw to all the best golfers around.

Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the Genesis Invitational online from around the world, so you won't miss a drive or putt wherever you are.

How to watch The Genesis Invitational in the US

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to watching The Genesis Invitational, whether you want to do so on TV or using an app.

ESPN Plus ($9.99 per month) is hosting exclusive coverage while Peacock ($4.99 per month) is hosting The Golf Channel coverage and Paramount Plus ($4.99 per month) offers CBS broadcasts.

For cable (or live TV streaming service) options, you've again got plenty of choices. Round 1 and round 2 coverage airs on The Golf Channel. For round 3 and round 4 over the weekend, early morning coverage is on The Golf Channel but it jumps to CBS in the afternoon (there's a full schedule here (opens in new tab)).

Many live TV streaming services offer both of these channels. YouTube TV ($64.99 per month), Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and FuboTV ($74.99 per month) carry both channels.

How to watch The Genesis Invitational in the UK

To watch The Genesis Invitational in the UK, you need one subscription service: Sky Sports.

The channel Sky Sports Golf is showing lots of PGA Tour coverage, interspersed with highlights of other PGA Tour events.

The Sky Sports package costs £27 per month if you already have a £29-per-month Sky TV subscription (those prices drop to £25 and £26 if you opt for an 18-month rolling contract). You can see bundles here (opens in new tab), but we should point out that right now there's a Sky TV free one-month trial rolling, which could help cut the cost somewhat.

What you need to know

Where does The Genesis Invitational take place? The Genesis Invitational takes place at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on the outskirts of Los Angeles. The tournament used to be called the Los Angeles Open.