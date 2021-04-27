Real Madrid vs. Chelsea livestream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere

The first leg of the Champions League semifinals are upon us. That means four teams, two games for each pairing. The two teams that score the most out of those two games advance to the final in May in Istanbul.

First up: La Liga's Real Madrid hosting the Premier League's Chelsea at 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, April 27. (Paris Saint-Germain plays Manchester City in their semifinal first leg at 2 p.m. Eastern on April 28.)

This is the tournament that's been in the news a bit of late, with the best clubs from Europe battling it out — but only if they do well enough in their home leagues. That gives a good bit of incentive that would have been lost if the so-called Superleague, which would have had a dozen or so teams immune from relegation, had come to fruition. But, alas, it was all scuttled at the last minute.

And so on the UEFA Champions League shall play.

The second-leg games are reversed, with Man City hosting PSG at 2 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 4. Chelsea hosts Real Madrid at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea in the United States

All the Champions League matches can be watched in the United States on Paramount Plus. (That's the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access.)

All the Champions League matches can be watched in the United States on Paramount Plus. (That's the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access.)

The Paramount+ price lands at $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind advertising with the on-demand side of things. Or you can pay $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year and get rid of most advertising. In June 2021, that $5.99 option will be replaced by a $4.99 plan that drops online access to your local CBS affiliate.