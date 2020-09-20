Sunday Night Football: How to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks online

Fans looking for how to watch the Patriots vs. the Seahawks Sunday night may not be surprised where to find it, but we'll help you through it anyway.

As usual for Sunday Night Fooball, NBC will be carrying New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday starting at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time from Seattle. It should be a good one between two teams who played in the Super Bowl just a few years ago.

Local NBC stations across the country will be airing this game after a full slate of NFL action across the country. Think of it as your last stand before Monday sets in. If you don't get NBC via cable satellite or antenna but still wanna catch the Patriots and Seahawks duke it out, you have options.

How to watch the Patriots vs. Seahawks

If you're using streaming services exclusively to watch television, you're in luck: Major services offer local channels from NBC.

Sling's Blue package offers NBC in select markets for just $30 per month. That's a lot less than competitors, but you're also missing out on some major channels that are on its Orange package, like ESPN. That means you'd be able to catch the game, but not highlights on SportsCenter afterward. You can get both Sling Blue and Orange for $45 per month, however. (See all Sling TV channels.)

Otherwise, you can find local channels on Hulu With Live TV or AT&T TV Now, which each cost $55 per month, or YouTube TV and FuboTV at $65 per month each. Make sure to double-check each of their websites to find out what channels are available in your area. And some of those services have larger, more expensive plans that may have channels that you want.

Also be sure to find out what features each service offers, like if it offers RedZone from NFL Network. On FuboTV, for instance, you can add that for $11 per month with the Sports Plus Add-on.

Each service offers a free trial and can be used on popular devices like Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Patriots vs. Seahawks preview

The Patriots (1-0) got off to a favorable start in the post-Tom Brady era. New quarterback Cam Newton steered them to a home victory over the Miami Dolphins (0-1). Though he threw for only 155 yards and didn't find the end zone through the air, he racked up 75 yards on the ground and rushed for two touchdowns.

If you're a Patriots fan, you probably felt good about your prospects despite losing a Hall of Fame quarterback over the offseason.

This week finds the Patriots facing a more worthy opponent in the Seahawks (1-0), who cruised to a 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) in the first week of the pandemic-altered NFL season. They're still led by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw four touchdowns last week.

However, the Seahawks may not have as much of a home-field advantage as they normally do, since the pandemic is preventing spectators from attending Sunday night's game.

Sunday night's game represents just the second time these two teams have met since a classic Super Bowl XLIX in 2015. With a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, Seattle opted against a short run into the end zone and attempted a pass that was intercepted, cementing another Patriots championship. That was almost six years ago, but Sunday night's game could be just as competitive.