Best Picture nominee Poor Things arrives on streaming just in time for the Oscars

If you've been trying to catch up with all 10 Best Picture nominees at the 2024 Oscars before the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10, then you'll be happy to know it just got easier to scratch one off your list. Poor Things, the Emma Stone/Yorgos Lanthimos movie, is now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

An adaptation of the book by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things follows Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist. The movie charts Bella's experiences and evolution as she explores the world. Stone plays Bella alongside a supporting cast that includes Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Vicki Peppperdine, Jerrod Carmichael, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter and Christopher Abbott. Tony McNamara, who wrote The Favourite and The Great, adapted Poor Things for the screen.

Of course, if you want to stream Poor Things in the US you need a subscription to Hulu. The platform is available as a standalone service, combined with live TV with the Hulu with Live TV platform and paired with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of the Disney Bundle. For those in the UK, a Disney Plus subscription is required to stream Poor Things, with that streaming service only having the one stand-alone option for UK consumers. If you don't have a subscription to the appropriate streaming service, Poor Things is available to rent via digital on-demand, and is still playing in some movie theaters.

Poor Things earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Lanthimos, Best Actress for Stone, Best Supporting Actor for Ruffalo, Best Adapted Screenplay for McNamara and a number of below-the-line nominations, like Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Editing. Critics loved the movie too, as it is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a positive score of 92%, while we at What to Watch ranked it as our sixth best movie of 2023.

It is the latest of the 10 Best Picture nominees to become available on streaming platforms. In the US you can watch Barbie on Max, The Holdovers and Oppenheimer on Peacock, Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV Plus, Maestro on Netflix, Past Lives on Paramount Plus (with Showtime only) and Poor Things on Hulu. Meanwhile American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest are all available through digital on-demand.

The Best Picture streaming options are a bit more limited in the UK, with only Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV Plus), Maestro (Netflix), Past Lives (Netflix) and Poor Things (Disney Plus) streaming. All the other Best Picture noms aside from American Fiction, which is still playing only in cinemas, are available for at-home viewing via digital on-demand.

Watch how Poor Things and the rest of the Best Picture nominees do at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10, at 7 pm ET/11 pm UK.