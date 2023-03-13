Brad Pitt blockbuster flying up Netflix's top 10

Brad Pitt is coming off a big 2022 that saw him star in three movies — The Lost City, Bullet Train and Babylon — but in the still early days of 2023, it is an older title of his that is drawing some major interest on Netflix — the 2013 zombie blockbuster World War Z.

Part of the what's new on Netflix lineup in March 2023, World War Z became available on the streaming platform on March 7 and since then has been climbing up the daily Netflix top 10 chart for movies among US subscribers, reaching the No. 2 spot on Monday, March 13, only trailing the new Idris Elba Netflix original movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun.

World War Z is based on the best-selling book by Max Brooks (author and son of legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks) and follows a United Nations employee (Brad Pitt) who goes on a race against time to find a treatment for a zombie pandemic that is quickly ravaging the world. In addition to Pitt, the movie stars Mireille Enos (Lucky Hank), Daniella Kertesz (Shtisel), James Badge Dale (1923), David Morse (The Chair), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) and Ruth Negga (Passing). The movie was directed by Marc Forster (A Man Called Otto) with a screenplay by Drew Goddard (Daredevil), Damon Linedlof (Lost) and Matthew Michael Carnahan (Dark Waters).

The movie was a decent hit back in 2013, making $202.8 million in the US and $540.4 million globally. It received a "Fresh" rating of 66% from Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). Many subscribers have shared how much they are enjoying having World War Z readily available via Netflix.

We also couldn't help but appreciate this nod to the character that Peter Capaldi plays in the movie:

It's been a popular time for 2010 movies on Netflix right now. Jennifer Lawrence's The Hunger Game movies have been dominating the streaming service so far this month, while the oft-forgotten Jane Fonda and Adam Driver movie This Is Where I Leave You has been rediscovered on the service.

Perhaps another reason for the popularity of World War Z right now is zombies are back in with the run of HBO's The Last of US, which just aired its season 1 finale.

World War Z is streaming on Netflix to all US-based subscribers, but if you are not one it is available to watch via digital on-demand as well.